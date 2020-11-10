Prez. Weah Challenges Integrity Institutions to Help Educate Liberians on Fighting Corruption

President George Manneh Weah has challenged several integrity institutions in Liberia to help educate Liberians on how to successfully fight corruption and the benefits that lie ahead for the country if victory is to be won.

President Weah made the statement on Friday, November 6, 2020, when integrity institutions that include, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), Governance Commission (GC), Financial Intelligent Unit (FIU), General Auditing Commission (GAC), Internal Auditing Agency (IAA), Public Procurement Concessions Commission (PPCC), Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI), and Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) presented the final dossier derived from the National Anti-Corruption Conference held recently in Monrovia.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at the Jamaica Restore on the Roberts field highway, President Weah said he has no doubt that the document represents the will of the Liberian people and it will be implemented to the fullest. “The fight against corruption is a priority for this government,” he added. “I will work with the other branches of government to ensure that we succeed in the fight against corruption.”

He used the occasion to commend members of the integrity institution for the level of work done so far and reiterated his commitment to fighting corruption as robustly as possible in order to meet the growing hopes and aspirations of Liberians for socio-economic transformation. Even though the President has on several occasions including the one marking his inauguration committed to fighting corruption to end it, his administration has been caught in the web, and the Chairman of the LACC, Ndubusi Nwabudike, has integrity problem hanging over his head.

The resolution, however, contains recommendations, strategies, and methods to combat corruption in the Liberian public sector. “You did exactly what Liberians demand and we will support this endeavor to the fullest. I pledge my unflinching and unwavering support to you in the fight against corruption,” President Weah asserted as he received the document.

He noted that it would require working with other branches of government in reforming the laws of this country towards achieving the task of battling corruption and graft. It may be recalled that on September 7-9; a National Conference aimed at enhancing the fight against corruption was held in Monrovia and subsequently extended to other parts of the country in October.

The Auditor General of Liberia, Madam Yusador Saadatu Gaye, presented the strategy document to President Weah on behalf of the integrity institutions.