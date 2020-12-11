President Weah’s Escort Vehicle Hits Jubilating CPP Supporter

A supporter of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) was on Thursday, December 10, 2020, hit by a vehicle belonging to the Executive Protection Service (EPS) near the Liberty Party Headquarters in Congo Town.

The EPS has expressed regret over the unfortunate incident. The man is believed to be one of those who had gone out in jubilation for yesterday’s provisional announcement by the National Elections Commission (NEC) that put CPP candidate, incumbent Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, ahead of his main rival and candidate of the ruling party, Rep. Thomas Fallah.

According to a Ministry of Information release, President George Manneh Weah has since called Liberty Party Political Leader, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence and the party’s Chairman, Senator Stephen Zargo, to express his dismay and concern over the incident. Sen. Karnga-Lawrence happens to be leading the senatorial race in Grand Bassa County, against CDC’s candidate, Gbehzohngar Findley.

The President has accordingly instructed Police Director Patrick Sudue to meet with the victim and his family in order to convey his sentiments while initiating an investigation into the incident.

The victim was quickly taken to the ELWA Hospital in Paynesville for medical treatment. Initial report suggests that the victim’s leg was broken, and the President has committed to settling all medical expenses.

The government, however, emphasizes that the situation was unintentional, and therefore admonishes everyone to refrain from impugning motives meant to stir up unwarranted political tension.

EPS Director Trokon Roberts has said drivers in the Presidential Convoy are under instructions to always exercise due caution. While the investigation is underway to establish the cause of the incident, it is yet soon to state whether this was due to negligence on the part of the driver by refusing to take precaution as they are trained to do.