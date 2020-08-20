President Weah: “Who’s Next?”

— Expresses shock over five deaths in under 3 years of 54th Legislature

(Picture: President George M. Weah signing the book of condolence of the late Rep. Sloh)

President George M. Weah, clad in all black, expressed shock over of the death toll in the first three years of the 54th Legislature, nervously wondering “who will be next” to answer the call of death.

The President told journalists on Wednesday at the rotunda after signing the book of condolence for fallen Sinoe County District #2 Representative, Jaybloh Nagbe Sloh, that he (Sloh) will be missed and was diligent in his duties.

“It’s difficult because these people were like close relatives, but we can’t question God; who knows who going to be next, me or you?,” the President said.

“Because when God’s appointed time comes, it comes; and there is nothing we can do, so we just need to do our best while we are alive; and l think he (the late Rep. Sloh) did his best; he exalted himself and proved that he was the person the people voted for.”

The President added “The cold hand of death took him away, and we are going to mourn and continue to grieve but these are people who left us and they can’t never be forgotten.”

In a rather poignant tone, the President further told reporters that fallen chairman of the House’s Committee on Information, Broadcast, Culture and Tourism was a hard-working statesman.

“And for the short time, l got to know him (Sloh), he proved he was an honorable person. He was a statesperson; someone who dedicated his life to the Liberian people with his career — both in the Parliament and being a former journalist.”

Rep. Jaybloh Nagbe Sloh was the 4th member of the 54th Legislature to die, followed immediately by Rep. Munah Pelham Youngblood, the fifth. The 1st, 2nd and third deaths were Senator Geraldine Doe Sherif, Adolph Lawrence and Senator Edward Dagoseh, respectively.

The Daily Observer has gathered that Mrs. Ruth Doe Sloh (Rep. Sloh’s widow) and four children were absent during the signing of the book of condolence. Sources said they missed their flights for the third time.

Kou Kaidau, who bore two children for Rep. Sloh and who had an earlier rigmarole with Mrs. Sloh over the late Rep. Sloh’s remains, was also absent, including her two children.

Those who represented the Sloh family were Mr. Augustine Frederick (nephew to the widow); and Nyensuah Sloh, brother of the deceased.

The late Sloh is survived by eight children — six daughters and two sons; as well as two grandchildren, Allen and Nyensuah. But only two of his daughters, Alice and Frances, were in attendance.

Mrs. Sloh’s children are Ellen Juah (named after Mrs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf), Jaybloh Nagbe Jr., Chea and Abigail Sloh. And Kou Kaidau’s children include Susannah and A. Joy Sloh.

The Rep. Sloh’s funeral began Wednesday, August August 19, with the signing of the book of condolences. The signing continues today (Thursday) with the clergy.

On Friday, August 21, the mortal remains of the late Rep. Sloh will be taken from the Samuel Stryker Funeral Home at 1 p.m. to ‘lie in state’ in the rotunda of the Capitol Building at 3 p.m. followed by a night of wake-keeping at the First Assembly Church of God from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, August 15, beginning at 10 a.m, and interment will follow at a cemetery in Brewerville.