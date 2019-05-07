President Weah Visits Senate to Discuss ‘Economy, Salary Cuts’

— And Other Issues of Great Importance
President George M. Weah is paying a rare visit today (Tuesday, May 7) on Capitol Hill to discuss the economy with the Senate including a suggested “salary cut” of members of the Legislature and other issues of great importance.
The Daily Observer has reliably gathered that the President will meet the Leadership and Members of the Senate in their Chambers in a closed-door (secret) meeting, which will mark his first visit to the chamber of either House, apart from his two annual addresses to the Legislature.
The President is expected to discuss similar issues with the House of Representatives, as announced in a communication to the Lower House, on Thursday, May 2.
Some of the issues will include the “rapid depreciation in value of the Liberian dollar and global economic factors” after the economic growth was projected 3.2 percent for 2018 and 4.7 percent for 2019; while the percentage change in general price level (inflation) was projected at 11.7 percent for 2018 and 10.5 percent for 2019.
Also, the decline of the economy resulted to a revise downward of Liberia’s GDP from 3.2 percent to 1.6 percent for 2018 and from 4.7 percent to 0.4 percent for 2019. And because of the downward trend of the economy, inflation at the end of December 2018 stood at 28.5 percent and the inflation is now at 24.5 for 2019.
In the President’s communication, the downward revision of the growth rates has rendered the October 2018 resource envelope projected “unattainable” and the year-end forecast has been downward significantly.
“Given these developments, we have embarked on the process of deriving reasonable and attainable FY2019/2020 revenue estimates based on the current underlying macroeconomic fundamentals. This process requires time and resulting challenges in reaching a credible fiscal position has impacted our ability to have the draft budget submitted on time as per law,” the President said.
“Our revised preliminary estimate for the FY2019/2020 National Budget is a total resource envelope of US$497m. in line with prudent forecasting, the FY2019/2020 revenue forecast driving the budget preparation is based off the forecasted outturn of the US$476m, actual performance for FY 2018/2019 rather than the approved budget of US$570m.”
In a rather poignant tone, the President said that in consideration of the current (bad) economic and policy environment, it is forecast that the tax base will experience a slight increase so that the core domestic revenue forecast for FY2019/2020 is US$458 million, compared to the US$446 million as revised for FY2018/2019. External resources, grants and borrowing for budget support, are projected at US$39.2 million.”
The President added: “The environment has made the formulation of a balanced National Budget for FY2019/2020 exceptionally challenging. In addition to decrease in viable revenue collection, there are increasing expenditure demands. This budget is being prepared under a framework focused on addressing key critical activities necessary to begin the implementation of the PAPD, conduct the National Census and Mid-term Legislative Elections, continue our critical work improving road infrastructure and honor legal obligations of the Government.”
“In response to these challenges in the fiscal space, we have conducted deep, across the board, cuts to goods and services and non-essential grants and subsidies in order to make space available to honor the Road Fund Act and undertake essential Public Sector Investment Programs (PSIP) that are critical to delivery of the PAPD. These austerity measures have resulted in over US$30 million reduction in recurrent costs. Even with those measures in place, we currently have an overall expenditure of US$543 million and a gap of US$46.6 million.”
The President in his communication said in order to close the gap, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning is analyzing several options on the revenue side, more in-depth engagement are being sought from State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and ongoing analysis is being done on the key first steps for successful implementation of the Domestic Revenue Mobilization (DRM) strategy in the context of the challenging economic environment.
In addition to the challenges, the President said that a deficit financed budget provides to the overall economic environment, any additional use of Bridge Financing from the Central Bank as was done in the FY2018/2019 budget will result in a strong risk that most of, if not all, the US$39 million predicted in Budget Support will not materialize.
“On the expenditure side, in addition to the deep cuts in recurrent cost to spending entities already embedded in the preliminary draft budget, MFDP along with the Civil Service Agency are hereby directed to begin a wage bill analysis and rationalization exercise. The result of that work will substantially inform the structure of the FY2019/2020 budget,” the President asserted.
“Each of these measures will take time to assess and with few weeks left to present the draft of FY2019/2020 National Budget for Legislative deliberations, it is our considered view that more time is required to ensure the inputs of key stakeholders, including yourselves (members of the Legislature) and completion of the evidence based analysis of the projection.
Efforts by President Weah to visit and discuss pressing economy situation in Liberia with the leadership of the Legislative Branch appears to be a good first step. However, any austerity measures taken by the Government of Liberia at this critical juncture must be a genuine salary scheme, intended to set the Nation on an irreversible course of fair and equitable distribution of the Nation’s economic envelope. It’s grossly unfair for the Office of the First-Lady of Liberia to be given US 500,000, while a political subdivision of the Nation each gets 200,000 for what is term as, “Social Development Fund.”
The entire governmental expenditure structures, including salaries of all employees of public corporations and government entities, starting with the three branches of the Liberian Government-including the Presidency must be reduced and restructured to accommodate equitable distribution of the economic envelope of the Nation, and to also commensurate with the current economic condition in the Nation. It’s unsustainable to pay a sitting Legislator 10,000 to 30,000 per month in a Nation with a National Budget under half a billion dollars.
If the President is serious about cutting waste, reducing salaries and curbing massive institutionalized corruption in the Liberian Government, he must start with himself by reducing his salary by 50%, and submit an Economic Reform Bill for referendum by the Liberian people for the reduction and restructuring of the salaries of the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary by at-least 65%. He must also personally order the prosecution of those responsible for the missing US 25m and 16b Liberian Bank Notes and, also audit the immediate past administration of the Unity Party Government as requested by the Chairman of Up, Mr. Wilmont Paye.
Besides, it’s absurd that the three Branches of the Liberian Government account for over 60% of the National Budget-especially, in a Nation with a national budget under half a billion dollars. it’s unconscionable that officials of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary Branches of the Liberian Government are paying themselves anywhere between 10,000 to 30,000 per month, besides their perks which account for another 20% of the national budget, while the majority lingered in abject poverty. This does not make any sense and amounts economic vampire against the Liberian people.
Tony – Something had to happen for these “vampires” as you called them to come to their senses and realize that their fleecing of the budget at the detriment of the citizens is very bad. This bad economic situation is a good thing, unfortunately, because it gets their attention. Donor nations are not rushing in to bail them out and it keeps the pressure on them.
Okay, Mr. Bigshot Pro-temp! You’re wearing your pinstripe coat suit and looking sharp and living like a king off the poor people’s money but the chicken has come home to roost very quickly. Now let’s see if you’re really deserving of that position to lead your fellow bloodsuckers to come up with a solution. I’m sure you guys expected other countries to pour in billions of dollars so your greedy ass*s so you can continue living like royalty in a very poor country but life is full of surprises. Does it make sense to you that a senator gets 3,000 gallons of gas?
3,000 gallons of gas every month that is…