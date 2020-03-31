President Weah to Reconstruct Market Structures at Waterside for Demolition Victims

-Senate Summons Koijee over demolition exercise

Monrovia City Major, Jefferson T. Koijee has disclosed that President George M. Weah has promised to reconstruct market structures to modern status at Waterside and its surrounding for business people who were recently affected by the demolition exercise carried out by the city corporation.

Mayor Koijee made the disclosure on Monday March 30, 2020, during a press conference.

On Sunday, March 29, 2020, Mayor Koijee led a team of city police to brake down structures of struggling marketers, who have violated the city corporation’s mandate that stop selling on Sunday.

The affected markets include Mechlin Street, Water Street and Front Street.

The demolition exercise has led to serious disappointment as noticed on Monday morning when marketers had no place to transact their normal businesses, the Daily Observer has learnt.

Although, major Kojee claimed that the action was in line with the City Corporation’s mandate, he is to face the Liberian Senate to provide reason to his recent decision.

Mayor Koijee has explained that president’s pending intervention will transform, those market structures into in a modern ones that will be appreciated by the affected marketers.

He further said he will continue to ensure that residents of Monrovia are safe amid the current Coronavirus crisis outbreak in the world and the country.

According to him coronavirus awareness is essential in the fight against the virus.

“We have been engaging and ensuring that social distancing is adhered to by residents of Monrovia as announced by the health authorities,” he said.

“The reasons for the breakdown of market structures were in line with the social distancing requirements; however, I am grateful to the President for his promise,” he added.

“We have sent people to carry out the survey and will report to the President in a short possible time. The President is now prepared to build something appreciable for our people,” Mayor Koijee said.

Mayor Koijee further called on the business people affected not to panic as the President is now working to ensure that they have a better structures.

“We want all those stores to be given facelift now so that when those structures are constructed in a different form, we will have a beautiful environment,” Mayor Koijee said.

Meanwhile, according to some market women, the situation has left them frustrated and very disappointed in the Government of Liberia and wondered how they will really make ends meet at this time of the crisis.