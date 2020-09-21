President Weah To Address UN 75th Event Today

Delivers UNGA Speech Thursday

President George M. Weah will adress a High-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly this today, September 21, 2020, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the world body, an Executive Mansion release has said.

The Commemorative event is part of ceremony marking the milestone achievement of the UN General Assembly, which will convene virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and quarantine guidelines in New York. President Weah is expected to speak around 3 PM New York time, which Monrovia is four hours ahead of.

Today’s commemorative event will be held under the theme, “The future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism”.

The UN was officially established in 1945, when representatives of 50 countries including the Republic of Liberia, met in San Francisco at a Conference to draw up the UN Charter.

President Weah will among other things highlight Liberia’s role in the formation of the global body, as one of only four founding African Member States and commit to multilateralism as the most effective means to addressing the complex challenges facing the world today.

Later, on Thursday, September 24, 2020, President Weah will address for the third time as President of the Republic of Liberia, the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly. The General Debate commences on Tuesday, September 22, and concludes on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

President Weah’s virtual address will focus on a range of pertinent global issues, including the Coronavirus pandemic and its effect on economies of developing countries; maintenance of global peace and security; as well as national issues such as the fight against corruption and rape, and Government’s efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Other events expected to characterize the 75th Session of the UNGA include the High-Level meeting on the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women, and the High-Level event on Biodiversity.

The events of the 75th Session, which officially commence on Monday, September 21, will be webcast live on the United Nations Web TV at http://webtv.un.org/ and simulcast on ELTV and other stations..