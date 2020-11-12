President Weah Steps Up Projects Inspection as Dry Season Descends

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh, has recommenced his usual sporadic inspection of infrastructure projects as the rainy season which usually stalls construction works fades out.

Today, November 10, 2020, the Liberian Leader made rounds in Montserrado and Margibi Counties to see the status of a number of projects. He toured the Johnsonville road pavement project on the outskirts of Monrovia, and the Executive Mansion where renovation works are ongoing.

The President also visited the Roberts International Airport highway that is being expanded into a dual carriage express highway.

President Weah charged engineers, contractors and consultants constructing the 45-kilometer Roberts International Airport (RIA) Road to be vigilant and diligent during the construction, stressing that the road will not only facilitate commuters to the airport but will serve as a safe route for motorists.

The ELWA – RIA road project is given a 36-month timeframe and expected to be dualized – containing four lanes, two concrete bridges over Junk River and two toll gates along the route.

“Please use the best method, skills and technology during the construction of this road,” the President said in a brief discussion with engineers. “We have lost lives on this road and this cannot continue to happen.”

Acting Public Works Minister Ruth Corker Collins assured the President that the road will be built with quality and better technology to meet the expectations of the President and the people of Liberia.

The express highway is being pre-financed and contracted to East International Group and China Railway #5. ILSHIN Engineering and IMPERIAL 88 are serving as consultants.

At the Executive Mansion, President Weah also toured a few floors and used the time to urge contractors to speed up the project, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021.

The Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel Farlo McGill, and engineers from the Ministry of Public Works, accompanied the President.