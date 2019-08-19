‘President Weah Responsible Electoral Violence in District 15’

Opposition Collaborating Parties sound alarm for International Community Investigate “wave of national terror being imposed by our President”
Members of the four opposition collaborating political parties have called on the international community to urgently investigate the recent acts of deliberate violence against peaceful citizens during the ongoing District #15 by-elections and bring all perpetrators to justice.
The parties made the statement on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at a joint press conference in Monrovia.
Steve Zargo, Lofa County Senator, who read the statement on behalf of the collaborating parties, also invited the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) of the United Nations, the African Union and the Economic Commission of West African States (ECOWAS) to act with utmost urgency because Liberia is rapidly descending into chaos, violence, and lawlessness.
Senator Zargo, who is the chairman of the Liberty Party, told journalists that the Collaborating Political Parties demand that an independent commission of inquiry to duly investigate these matters, have findings made public and provide a guarantee for the security and safety of every citizen.
He said, “We know that we are victorious but the safety of our citizens is our priority. We don’t intend to become victors over the blood and misery of the Liberian People. This makes us different.”
Senator Zargo alleged that President George M. Weah has orchestrated, designed, promoted and supported all the violence in the Montserrado County by-elections.
“He must be held responsible for the tragic episodes” Senator Zargo said, “and violence that continue to occur. His deafening silence and complicity is echoing all across our country and the world at large.”
Hear Zargo: “The collaboration of Political Parties will not cower in fear to this wave of national terror being imposed by our President. We will resist it with peaceful actions and, in the words of former US First Lady [Michelle Obama], ‘where they go low, we will go high’.
“We remain cognizant of the years of conflicts our country and its people have endured, and we remain committed to providing an alternative leadership with peace and unity as our core values. We call on all citizens and our supporters to remain peaceful. Liberia is our common denominator and we must not allow this President and the ruling party to take us back to the days of old,” he said.
Senator Zargo urged the National Election Commission and partners who support the consolidation of democracy to speak out and bring international observers to observe the rerun elections due to the extent to which violence is becoming consuming and addictive.
“We hope all relevant committees on elections at the Legislature would call for inquiry and summon the relevant institutions, agencies of government to provide proper explanations for their actions against peaceful citizens.”
The Senator’s remarks are in response to the recent attack on Telia Urey and her supporters, which took place on the evening of Saturday, August 17, 2019, in Logan Town.
Telia Urey, the candidate of the collaborating parties in the District # 15 Representative by-election, narrated her ordeal in Logan Town Saturday evening, that led to the damage of her bullet-proof Toyota Land Cruiser and injuries to her person and several of her supporters. She said she had gone to visit the campaign headquarters of Kelvin Bayoh, another candidate in the by-election, when she came under attack by supporters of her main opponent, Abu Kamara, the candidate of the ruling party, Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).
Ms. Urey said while sitting in Bayoh’s office, they heard a noise outside, followed by rocks on the roof then later through the windows.
“After I observed that it was an attack, I placed a phone call to my dad and to Henry Costa, who told me that they were calling the police. But, because of the numerous incidents with the police and their protective behavior in protecting the ruling establishment, I did not sit there waiting for them to come and save me but I try to escape but I was unsuccessful,” Urey said.
She said the police arrived after 20 minutes, but did nothing — similar to what happened in June when she came under a similar attack from supporters of her rival, Abu Kamara.
She said, although the police arrived, she and her team made several attempts to leave the office but it was just impossible.
Ms. Urey said one of her attackers entered the building with a knife and almost stabbed her, but her supporters were able to save her.
She said a senior official of the Liberia National Police, code-name “105” was on the scene but, when she asked him to bring his government-issued vehicle down into the garage to be evacuated from of the building where she sought refuge, he refused.
“Are we protected,” she asked. “If we are protected, who are we protected by? When the president sits at a platform tells his supporters to beat this little girl…I may not sustain injuries but, when you hurt one of my supporters, you are also hurting me.”
Ms. Urey said the collaborating parties will not stand for violence in Liberia because protecting the peace and the lives of every citizen is important.
“Nobody owns District #15. We will stand firm against the President, Justice Minister, and the police,” she said. “Nobody will intimidate us, we are bigger than the president, minister of justice because we are the people they serve; in case they have forgotten, it is their job to protect us because now we are unprotected.”
She assured District #15 residents of her commitment to ensuring their safety, maintaining the peace and ensuring that the district is improved.
Alexander B. Cummings, the political leader of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC), said the four collaborating parties are a responsible opposition against an irresponsible government
Cummings said the people of District #15 have elected Ms. Urey as representative, indicating that it is unacceptable to have the President of the Republic of Liberia to declare that any citizens will not win an election under his turner.
He said the President’s statement does not mean well for any democratic country, but the opposition will stand strong for peace.
He reminded Liberians that the economic hardship is not an accident but the government practices of ‘self-severing economic’ that only care for themselves not, the Liberians.
“To put the daughter of any citizens in harm,” Cummings said “way is not a good practices of a leader of a democratic nation but we want to assure our people that as collaborating political parties stand shoulder to shoulder with rep. elect Telia Urey and want our government to know that we will not accept their irresponsibility.”
Ghastly! What a leader says can send his supporters on an uncontrollable orgy of violence. This administration is unaware of its utterances and the impact on their supporters. Shades of Rwanda. Is it now a crime to defeat CDCians? Good will always triumph in the end versus evil. These utterances have the propensity to send us back to the ice age. God will protect you, Telia.
Violence committed in the name of political party politics is dead wrong. Neither the ruling party nor the opposition has any right to attack any one with any opposing views. In my view and understanding, I don’t think sporadic incident like what happened on Saturday or before, a sitting president should be held accountable. I m not saying those at the helm of power should not be held accountable, if deem necessary that they are promoting violence against the citizens.
We in Liberia or other third world countries in Sub Saharan Africa are quick on evoking the term ‘international community’ for transparent guidelines. The international community, has more SKELETONS IN ITS CLOSET than you think. If critics assertion are true to the book, Barack Obama should be held accountable for white policemen shooting black in America or Kennedy, Nixon, Ford or those who served before them should be accountable for black lynching by white mobs. Should EJS be responsible for every sporadic incident that occurred during her 144 months in power? Those responsible for these crimes should be brought to justice. Our criminal justice system should be strong to prosecute any wrongdoing.
Partisan politics has taken root in Liberia to such extent that no one seems to see reality to speak truth. Majority are speaking on behalf of political parties or closed alliances. The interest of the nation is no more significance to anyone, but winning elections to have their aim accomplish.
Self -interest is what killing us, people. We should remember that virtues are lost in self-interest. For personal interests, we cannot see good in our fellow Liberian who do not belong to our party.
Do you think President George M. Weah really cares about the interests of the citizens?
Violence of any kind is unacceptable. Violence must be condemned from all angles. The premeditated attack carried out by hooligans in district 15 was pointless. The senseless attack did not do Mr. Weah a favor. Not at all. Mr. Weah does not crave for violence. As Mr. Weah tries to improve his image nationally and internationally, the least he wants from any band of thugs is to attack his political enemies.
On the other hand, Telia Urey’s attackers must be brought to justice. Being brought to justice is the fairest thing to do. The bottom line is that Telia Urey is entitled to her civil liberties in a democratic society like ours. Urey deserves police protection just like everyone else
Bah deplores the wisdom of the political parties in a way that is sanguine. Bah is right because the opposition political parties have naively rushed to judgement without presenting a vision-oriented contrast. Initially, internal matters such as a violent attack against a political opponent ought to be dealt with locally. The international community can be informed after all efforts to assuage a troubling issue has failed. The immediate call by the opposition amounts to negative political posturing. Such a move is a detriment. It ought to stop.
Liberia is the 3rd poorest country in Africa. Secondly, Liberia is the 7th poorest country in the world. Finally, Liberia is the 135th military power in the world. Going to war with Sierra Leone will be suicidal. Where we are is sickening! If we do not extricate ourselves from the position we’re clamped in (no one did it to us), we’ll be like that until the 2nd Coming of Jesus Christ!
My point is that it’s okay for political parties to exist. There’s nothing wrong when political leaders express themselves. But how serious are the politicians?
We can do better. Yes we can.