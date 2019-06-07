President Weah Reinstates Eugene Fahngon

President George Manneh Weah has with immediate effect reinstated Eugene Fahngon, the Deputy Minister for Press and Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism (MICAT). The Executive Mansion posted the announcement on its website in the middle of the afternoon, as the massive “Save The State” protest was in progress at the Capitol.
Deputy Minister Fahngon was suspended by the President on May 6, 2019, after the United States Embassy in Monrovia in a statement called out the Deputy Minister and other government officials for “making derogatory statements that could undermine peace and progress in the country.” The other officials mentioned in the US Embassy statement were legislators, Montserrado County Senator Prince Y. Johnson and Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah.
Fahngon had become known for his video postings on Facebook in defense of the President. However, when the June 7 “Save The State” protest was announced, Fahngon responded by referring to the protest organizers with what was described as divisive speech.
Lifting the suspension, the Liberian Leader warned Minister Fahngon and all Government officials to take their work very seriously and operate within the confines of their respective duties.
In September 2018, Fahngon raised the ire of the House of Representatives following a complaint from Bomi County District #1 Representative, Edwin M. Snowe, that the Deputy Minister insulted him, a sitting lawmaker. Snowe added that such conduct should be considered an act of disrespect to the entire House of Representatives. The House recommended to President George Weah not to allow Fahngon to hold any key government position, because he was “unqualified.”
Besides branding him unfit to serve in government, the lawmakers also ordered Fahngon to serve a three-day imprisonment, which he served beginning September 12, 2018, at the police cell on Capitol Hill, until he was transferred to the Monrovia Central Prison where he spent the remaining two days.
As part of his punishment for being disrespectful to the lawmakers, Fahngon was also fined the amount of 4,999 Liberian cents, which he is to deposit into government coffers for his contempt charge.
The lawmakers’ action resulted from Fahngon’s defiant posture, refusing to make any comment to the lawmakers when he appeared before that august body for the hearing of his contempt charge.
Welcome back Mr. Deputy Minister and thank you Mr. President.
YOU SEE WITHOUT WAITING FOR THE PROTEST TO END, OH MY GOD “WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF THIS EUGENE IS NOT MINISTRY OR IF HIS ASSIGNMENT CHANGE? WELL, I HOPE THIS WILL NOT ENCOURAGE ANY OTHER MINISTER OR GOVRNMENT OFFICER TO DO THE SAME OR MORE WITH HOPE THAT WEAH WILL SUSPEND THEM FOR A WEEK OT A MONTH AND REINSTATE THEM. THIS IS MAKING FUN OUT OF THE LIBERIAN PEOPLE. I PRAY THAT THE PROTEST STOP OR GOES WELL WITHOUT ANYONE GETTING HURT. BUT THE TRUTH IS NEVER COVER, IT WILL ONE DAY COME TO LIGHT. I HOPE WEAH BE ABLE TO UNIT THE COUNTRY. IF HE WILL DO SO, HE WILL NEED TO ALLOW THE LAW TAKE IT EFFECT OR HELP IMPLEMENT THE LAW. IF HE DON’T KNOW IT, LET HIM ASK THOSE WITH EXPERIENCE. WHEN AN EXECUTIVE ORDER IS PUT IN PLACE, IT IS IMPLEMENTED BY THE IMPLEMENTING BODY OR THE PUBLIC IF NOT THERE RESULT WILL BE JAIL TERM OR FINE TO BE DECIDED BY THE COURT. HOWEVER, THERE ARE MANY PEOPLE THAT ARE ABOVE LAWS AND ORDERS IN LIBERIA MAINLY THOSE WHO SUPPORT THE PRESIDENT IN ELECTIONS. WE SEE THIS EVERYDAY. IN LIBERIA, PEOPLE ARE NOT HARM WHEN THEY SPEAK GOOD ABOUT THE PRESIDENT. SO TO SAVE MY LIFE AND THAT OF MY FAMILY, ALL HAIL WEAH !!! ALL HAIL !!! NO MONEY LOST, EVERYONE LOVE YOU, NO WAR FOUGHT IN LIBERIA SO THE TRC REPORT IS A FALSE DOCUMENT, YOU ARE ALWAYS RIGHT, LIBERIANS ARE ENJOYING THE BEST PRESIDENT AND LEADERSHIP SINCE 1847, NO OTHER PRESIDENT HAS EVER BEEN INSULTED IN Liberia LIKE THE WAY YOU HAVE BEEN INSULTED, YOU HAVE NEVER AND WILL NEVER MAKE MISTAKES, THE WORLD BANK AND PARTNERS LIE ON YOUR GOVERNMENT YOU USE THE MONEY GIVEN FOR THE RIGHT PURPOSE DIG HOLE COVER HOLE THAT’S THE WHOLE HUSTLE, YOU LIVE LIKE A COMMON PRESIDDENT AND EVERY OTHER LIBERIAN LIVING AS MILLIONIARES, USE RATE IS 19.1 US TO 1 LD. MAJOR GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS USE NEW AND USED BUSES TO TAKE THE KIDS TO AND FROM SCHOOL WHILE YOU RIDING TAXI TO GO TO WORK AND BUYING TICKET TO FLY PLACES, YOU STAY LIVE IN YOUR HUT OR YOUR OLD HOUSE WHILE YOU BUILD MISSION FOR LIBERIANS AND THOSE THAT CAN’T AFFORD NOT LIVE VERY HAPPILY THEN EVER BEFORE. BRAVO !! ON YOUR 1 1/2 YRS ACHIEVEMENT. YOU ARE THE BEST PRESIDENT Liberia HAVE AND WILL EVER HAVE. ONEDAY SOON THE TRUTH WILL SHOW ITSELF AND THE WORLD WILL KNOW THAT LIBERIA HAS BECOME THE BEST COUNTRY IN WEST Africa UNDER YOUR WATCH. = WORLD BEST + European BEST + Africa BEST FOOTBALLER + LIBERIA BEST PRESIDENT IN HISTORY !!!!!! INSTEAD OF W-E-A-H IT IS NOW W-E-A-L-H. BRAVO SIR.