President Weah Reaches Out with Festive Gifts

With barely 48 hours to Christmas and nine days to New Year, President George M. George has begun the traditional festivity by visiting hospitals and welfare homes presenting to workers and people admitted at those centers country.

Yesterday’s distribution headed by Toe Wesseh, Coordinator of Logistics in the President’s Office, commenced at the TB Annex in Congo Town with 50 bags of rice, two bags of beans and L$100,000.

Mr. Wesseh said the items were distributed by President Weah with the intent to put smiles on the faces of patients and also a way of saying “Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year.”

Mr. Wesseh said the President is committed to providing gifts to major health centers and orphanages during this festive season.

“Every Christmas in Liberia, you will see leaders sharing gifts on the citizens, therefore, the President will always take the lead in sharing gifts especially with some organizations and individuals. Again, the First Lady has been distributing gifts and continues to do so,” Mr. Wesseh said.

Mr. Wesseh explained that John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital will receive 100 bags of rice, L$150,000, chicken and fish; C. H. Rennie Hospital in Kakata 100 bags of rice, L$100,000, while others will receive 50 bags of rice and some cash.

According to Mr. Wesseh, the distribution will also target health centers in Bomi and Bong Counties.

However, the tradition of the President providing gifts to health centers and orphanages started with former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 2005 and President Weah has taken interest in the initiative and providing gifts to many health centers and orphanages.

Meanwhile, Mr. Wesseh has urged all government officials to reach out to community dwellers during this festive season, noting that “The President alone cannot reach out to everyone.”

In an appreciative response, a lady identified as Kormassah who received the donation said authority at the TB Annex is not surprised as it’s a tradition every season from the President.

“Thinking about us and the patients in particular is cardinal. We are grateful to the President for remembering our many patients during this festive season,” Madam Kormassah said.

She said the TB Annex staff will continue to be excited if the patients are properly taken care of and those who are out there thinking about their patients.