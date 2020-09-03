President Weah Nominates Amb. Kemayah Minister of Foreign Affairs

President George M. Weah, has nominated Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia. According to a release from the executive Mansion, the nomination made on Thursday, September 3, 2020, is subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.
Amb. Kemayah currently serves as Liberia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Liberia to the United Nations and All Its Organs.
Ambassador Kemayah holds a Master of Arts Degree in Development Studies (MADS); with credit, Diploma in Microfinance and Community Economic Development; with First Class Honor (Suma Cum Laude); and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Degree in Microfinance and Community Economic Development; with Second Class Honor – Upper Division (Magna Cum Laude); all from the Catholic Owned and Run Uganda Martyrs University in Nkozi, Uganda, East Africa.
He also holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) Degree in Mathematics from the University of Liberia (Class of 1989). Ambassador Kemayah has many years of High-Level work experience; spanning multiple institutions in the Non-Governmental Organization/Civil Society, Private and Public Sectors; with a focus on Public Policy Administration, Diplomacy, Governance, Development, and Humanity.
“His Leadership has led to improved competencies in policy formulation and strategic planning and implementation across diverse institutions; including the Public, Private, Non-Governmental/Civil Society arena; and the Church,” the release said.
The Foreign Minister-designate previously served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was directly responsible to ensure; and did ensure effective and efficient functioning of the Home Office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and the Foreign Service of the Republic of Liberia; through budget formulation and execution; and administrative and logistical support; in consultation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Once confirmed, appointed and commissioned, Amb. Kemayah will replace Gbehzohngar M. Findley, who resigned recently.
Mismatch, Mr. President!
First, I thought CDC told us that they did not need Socrates to rule Liberia, this guy is a Socrates, can’t you see?
From Mr. Kemayah’s resume, he could be a very brilliant and fine Minister of Finance or spearhead the project implementation unit of any productive and development-oriented government. He can even run a state-owned company and bring it the highest prestige and financial integrity that can assure any financial institutions.
Why did you send him as ambassador? Why are you naming him as a Foreign Minister? He will NOT be efficient; he will be learning on the job most of the time.
Look, Gbekugbeh, if you want to get out of your current entanglement, bring in Mr. Kemayah as the Minister of Finance to help strengthen up many things for Liberia. He can put Liberia to work in the shortest time possible with very good project too.
Stop your mismatches, Mr. President!
With Mr. Kemayah as Minister of Finance and Maiden Cooper as Minister of Agriculture, Liberia will rise above all odds, Mr. President. It will be a very fine combination or tandem to see through a brighter agricultural economic goal.
Be bold and brave enough to part with Minister Tweah. We understand he is your all-in-all, but he only imitates what Ellen did; respectfully walking in Ellen’s administration path. Pump in a progressivist like Mr. Kemayah, you will not regret your presidency and we will stop “causing” you for such choice.
I hope you read my comment, Mr. president!
Mr. Dolo, you are sounding so lively today in the interest of Amb. Kemayah’s. Being Amb. Kemayah’s purist in this manner is politically translated that you are having greater passion in the RULING COALITION which you will be highly welcome to. This decision will be a good one for you instead of you wasting your valuable time behind backyard political party (ANC) that was forced to go into collaboration due to it unpopularity. The Coalition is highly interested in you and believe that can be her valuable asset that could make a commendable change.
But in all, my question to you is that what type of able leadership you have found in Kemayah? May be this should be his second prestigious job. You are forgetting the political cult (The Liberia Business Association) they founded he and Mill Jones for political motive that help swindled the people Liberia money and today is disbanded and having no future resurrective value?
Should be; the Liberians people money