President Weah Nominates Amb. Kemayah Minister of Foreign Affairs

President George M. Weah, has nominated Amb. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia. According to a release from the executive Mansion, the nomination made on Thursday, September 3, 2020, is subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

Amb. Kemayah currently serves as Liberia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Liberia to the United Nations and All Its Organs.

Ambassador Kemayah holds a Master of Arts Degree in Development Studies (MADS); with credit, Diploma in Microfinance and Community Economic Development; with First Class Honor (Suma Cum Laude); and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Degree in Microfinance and Community Economic Development; with Second Class Honor – Upper Division (Magna Cum Laude); all from the Catholic Owned and Run Uganda Martyrs University in Nkozi, Uganda, East Africa.

He also holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) Degree in Mathematics from the University of Liberia (Class of 1989). Ambassador Kemayah has many years of High-Level work experience; spanning multiple institutions in the Non-Governmental Organization/Civil Society, Private and Public Sectors; with a focus on Public Policy Administration, Diplomacy, Governance, Development, and Humanity.

“His Leadership has led to improved competencies in policy formulation and strategic planning and implementation across diverse institutions; including the Public, Private, Non-Governmental/Civil Society arena; and the Church,” the release said.

The Foreign Minister-designate previously served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was directly responsible to ensure; and did ensure effective and efficient functioning of the Home Office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and the Foreign Service of the Republic of Liberia; through budget formulation and execution; and administrative and logistical support; in consultation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Once confirmed, appointed and commissioned, Amb. Kemayah will replace Gbehzohngar M. Findley, who resigned recently.