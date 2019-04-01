President Weah Names Judge Yussif Kaba to Replace Justice Ja’neh at Supreme Court

President George Manneh Weah has appointed His honor Judge Yussif Kaba, who currently serves as the resident circuit of the 6th Judicial Circuit Court, the Civil Law Court for Montserrado County, as Associate Justice to the Supreme Court of Liberia. Judge Kaba replaces the impeached former Associate Justice Kabineh Ja’neh.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Prior to his service at the Civil Law Court, Judge Kaba was appointed as vice president at the ECOWAS Court of Justice. Kaba ascended to the post within two weeks after resuming his official duty as one of seven judges at the regional court.

Justice Kaba was sworn in as a member of the ECOWAS Court on December 16, 2017, during the 52nd Ordinary Summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government in Abuja. He replaced fellow Liberian, Justice Micah Wilkins Wright, whose last capacity at the court was also the post of vice president.

Until his recent appointment as associate justice, Judge Kaba served in various capacities in Liberia, including Resident Circuit Judge of 6th Judicial Circuit, acting Court Administrator, acting Probate Judge, Relieving Judge and member of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate complaints against Judges.

Others are Assistant Minister for Litigation, Assistant Minister for Administration and Public Safety at the Ministry of Justice as well as serving as Legal Counsel in the Law Offices of Tulay and Associates in Monrovia, Liberia.

Associate Justice Kabineh M. Ja’neh of the Supreme Court was found guilty on one of the four counts, involving the official misconduct and gross breach of duty of the Road Fund Case, by the Senate, following impeachment by the House of Representatives.

The petitioners believed that Justice Ja’neh has exercised an “abuse of discretion, granting a Writ of Prohibition” in the Road Fund Case, which denied the government of collecting levy/taxes in the total sum of US$27 million.

According to reports, Justice Ja’neh was offered a deal to step down from his post, which he rejected.

While the Senate confirmation of Associate Justice-designate Kaba is pending, there is a push among senators from opposition parties reveal the Senate voting record from the impeachment trial of Justice Ja’neh. Opposition leaders suggest that Ja’neh was acquitted, based on their own evidence. However, the fact that Senate Pro Tempore Albert T. Chie took the ballot box home “for safe-keeping”, has raised serious concerns now as to the merit of the verdict.