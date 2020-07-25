President Weah Issues Independence Day Proclamation

Requests citizens to observe 173rd Independence Day as public holiday

President George Manneh Weah has by Proclamation declared Sunday, July 26, 2020, as Independence Day and is to be observed on Monday, July 27 throughout the Republic as a National Holiday.

The Proclamation calls on all citizens and foreign residents within the territorial confines of Liberia to observe the Day as such. The release further orders government offices and business houses closed during the observance from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Proclamation requests all citizens, in solemn cooperation with all Prelates, Priests, Deacons, Evangelists, Imams, and Elders as well as other members of the Sacerdotal order, regardless of religious creed, to observe the Day in keeping with prescribed COVID-19 health protocols.

The Proclamation also requests citizens of Liberia to offer thanks and praises to God for his blessings showered upon the nation in past and present times and beseech Him for his continual goodness and beneficence towards all peoples and nations of the earth, especially the people of the Republic of Liberia.

According to the Proclamation, it is in grateful recognition of the blessings and miraculous deliverances which the Almighty God has bestowed upon Liberia as a nation and state, that Liberians across the nation need to give thanks and adoration to the Almighty God for saving the state and to remember the brave and timely decision of the nation’s forebears on July 26, 1847.

The Proclamation is inconsonant with the “Patriotic and Culture Observance Law” title 26, Liberia Code of Law of 1956, which set aside the 26th day of July of each year as a National Holiday to be known as Independence Day and appropriately celebrated as such.

The Proclamation further recounted that the national oration commemorating the 173rd Independence anniversary of the Republic will be delivered by Rev. Dr. Simeon L. Dunbar of the Liberty Christian Center, Johnsonville Township, Montserrado County, Liberia.

According to the release, the official program in observance of the Day will take place on the grounds of the Capitol, in the city of Monrovia, Montserrado County under the theme: “Standing Together in Time of Pandemic”

“In His infinite goodness and mercy, the Almighty God has blessed and flourished the work of the minds, hearts, and hands of all the people of the Republic of Liberia from July 1847 when this nation was declared a free, sovereign and independent state; and from thenceforth, through the years of our national existence, manifold and varied have been the experiences of the nation and its people who, through it all, have been able to forge their way by dint of perseverance, devotion and courage,” the Proclamation declares.