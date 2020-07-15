President Weah Establishes Disaster Responser Program

President George Weah has established an emergency relief, which is intended to cater to the needs of disaster victims across the country.

The Presidential Disaster Response Program, as it is called, will work under the auspices of the National Disaster Management Agency to help protect against disasters that affect public health and safety, while reducing poverty in line with the government’s Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

The emergency relief response program was established on July 13, 2020. The first phase of the PDRP’s work, according to President Weah, will focus on affected communities in the Montserrado area and cater to a range of tragedies, including those affected by coastal erosion, flash flood, river flood, and windstorm. More than 6,750 households in over 47 communities are expected to benefit during this period.

Beneficiaries will receive cash transfers for rent and business grants in cases where victims’ homes were completely damaged. The grants will help bring relief to affected businesses. Others will also be given mattresses, zinc, nail, rice, clothing, death subsidies, amongst a host of items.

The families of the five people that died on the 18th street following heavy rains are expected to receive death benefits totaling US$5,000. The new scheme is a demonstration of the Weah-led administration’s concern for the plight of ordinary people during this difficult period.

The program began on Monday, July 13, with a distribution of the listed items in New Kru Town, one of the targeted communities. Other areas to form part of the first phase are West Point and 18th Street (wisdom community). Over 117 houses, 566 households and 2,830 people will benefit in the three communities.