President Weah Endorses the Liberian Carnival

–says it was a historical display of Liberian culture

On a typical Saturday, the streets of Monrovia and its surrounding are less packed and experience less bumper-to-bumper traffic as people limit movement.

But this was not the case this gone Saturday as people filled the street in celebrations of the country’s first every carnival—the Liberian Carnival.

Though the celebration was limited to Paynesville City, it never stopped people from trooping in numbers in their colorful costumes, some resembling those of the those of Brazil’s Carnival as they move effortlessly; glide with a swaying motion through the streets from the Ministerial Complex in Congo to SKD Sports Complex in Paynesville.

While the curious lined up to watch and take pictures as many of them have not seen or heard about carnival; as well as seems traditional dancers, representing the various counties, dressed in colorful costumes dramatized the Liberian way of life through dances and songs.

One of those individuals, although he was not on the street but was watching the carnival live via social media, was President George Weah. In a statement applauding the organizers, the Liberian leader who has the experience seem this in other countries immediately pledged his government support towards the carnival and promised to ensure that the next edition is bigger, exciting, and successful.

Liberian cultural acrobats showcasing their talents at the Liberian Carnival

“I wish to congratulate the organizers of the just ended cultural carnival, which marked the first time such an event is hosted in the country. The ceremony presents an innovative way of uniting Liberians using their culture, while also developing artistic talents and improving the economy,” President Weah said.

According to President, the carnival organizer, La Queen Entertainment, its CEO, and other partners, can be assured of his administration’s fullest support for such initiatives that promote the country’s culture and artists.

“I urge all Liberians to emulate the example of the organizers by taking pride in their cultural heritage,” the President said. “May the festival grow from strength to strength and become an annual affair, as the idea resonates with more people.”

Echoing a similar view, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Zeogar Wilson on a surprising note announced that his ministry with work along with the Ministry of Internal Affairs to ensure that the carnival is using as pre-tournament activity of Liberia’s biggest sporting event—the National County Sports Meet.

Majorettes at the Liberian Carnival

Just as the President and Min. Wilson, thousands of Liberians, watching the carnival via social media describing it as one of the greatest ever-street parties in Liberia post-war history as they witness performances from talented dancers to pop groups to singalongs to celebrations of the rich and diverse Liberian heritage.

“This is what we call patriotism. This act of innovation showcasing Liberia’s rich cultural values will forever be remembered. Thank you and May God bless you, La Queen and partners,” writes Maylene Boakai, a Liberian watching the carnival from the US.

Adding, Alexander Gray said “Thanks to the organizers for the great display of our beautiful culture. We hope this will attract national attention to make this an annual event in Liberia to unite and reconcile our beloved country.”

The Liberian carnival, which is expected to be held annually in December, was organized by the La Queen Entertainment led by Wokie Dolo, the 2017 winner of the Miss Liberia and cultural icon Kekura Kamara of the hits television series Malawala Balawala in the 1980s.

According to the organizers, the Liberian carnival aimed to promote unity through culture and that through the preservation and transformation of traditional creations, artists contribute to the longevity of the folk arts, making them accessible to the general public.