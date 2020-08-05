President Weah Dismisses EPA Director Blama for Alleged Corruption

President George Manneh Weah has dismissed with immediate effect Nathaniel Blama, Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for corruption.

Barely less than a week of reinstatement of the suspended Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Nathaniel Blama, the Liberian leader has finally dismissed him.

The decision comes a little over four months after Mr. Blama was announced as the index case of the Coronavirus disease in the Country.

The President said in a release on March 16, 2020, that he suspended the EPA boss for time indefinite for what he (Weah) called “Repeatedly violating prescribed health protocols and endangering public health.”

Mr. Blama who was recently reinstated by the President was dismissed on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, for acts of fraud.

According to the Executive Mansion, Mr. Blama, on March 7, 2020, unilaterally signed a US$20 million contract without the signatures of the ministers of Justice and Finance contrary to law and established governmental principles and procedures.

An investigation conducted by the Ministry of Justice established that Mr. Blama did not adhere to legal requirements, standards procedures regarding the selling of the Government of Liberia assets.

Meanwhile, President Weah has warned he will not entertain any unscrupulous behavior of any government officials. The President reiterated his zero-tolerance stance against corruption.

Mr. Randall M. Dobayou, Deputy Executive Director of EPA will act as head of the entity pending the appointment of an Executive Director.