President Weah Again Violating Tenured Positions?

Ambassador Lewis Brown warns Senate that confirming ‘NEC nominees’ would set dangerous precedence’
Barely a year into his 6-year tenure at the helm of national leadership, President George Manneh Weah had already registered his frustration with the technicalities of law defined what he could and could not do, even as the most powerful person in the country. One of his early and most notable frustrations was with the issue of tenured positions. This was at a time when, in a bid to find lucrative positions for his partisans, the President sought to oust those who he met in those tenured positions when he came to power.
Notable among the tenured positions the President found himself embarrassed by included those of the Executive Director of the Liberia Extractives Transparency Initiative (LEITI), the Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia and the country’s Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization. The LEITI official was removed at gun point and the CBL Executive Governor was harassed into resignation. The IMO Permanent Representative, however, being a lawyer, had a Supreme Court injunction placed on the President’s order, effectively protecting his position, although the President has found ways to frustrate the official’s tenure.
Now, two years later, President Weah appears to have found a clever way to circumvent a very crucial government functionary protected by tenure positions — the National Elections Commission (NEC). As observed by Liberia’s former Ambassador to the United Nations, Lewis G. Brown, the President’s latest nominations to the NEC would set a dangerous precedence that will undermine the independence and autonomy of the electoral body.
According to Amb. Brown, the appointment of Mrs. Davidetta Browne Lansanah as Chair, while still serving as Co-Chair of the autonomous electoral body, will disturb her tenure, and possibly cause her removal, outside the contemplation of the law.
“Without prejudice to the qualifications of Mrs. Davidetta Browne Lansanah, and Mrs. Teplah Reeves, their recent nominations as Chair and Co-Chair of the National Elections Commission will establish dangerous precedence that reasonably extends to undermining the independence and autonomy of the NEC, and to violate the spirit and intent of the law.
“Obviously, the law could not have intended that Mrs. Lansanah be commissioned Co-Chair for seven years, and have the same position of Co-Chair, without the expiry of her tenure, resignation, or removal upon proved misconduct, opened for nomination by the President, and be exposed to Senate confirmation, processes whose constructive intent is to cause a removal, and replacement.
“It also risks the security of tenure and trivializes the important confirmation power of the Honorable Liberian Senate,” Amb. Brown argued.
Amb. Brown further argued that if Mrs. Lansanah is confirmed and subsequently commissioned as NEC Chair; then it is difficult to say whether or not the seven-year tenure of Chair of the NEC can apply to her after she has already served the Commission for a few months into her seven-year tenure as Co-Chair.
Arguing further, Amb. Brown said such situation harms the spirit and intent of the law and that such ‘promotions’ disrupt tenure as it signals to commissioners that their services can be politically rewarded with ‘promotions’, even as they are in-tenure.
“The harm to the spirit and intent of the law, therefore, is that such ‘promotions’ present the political branches, from whose reach, influence and interference the law intended to protect the NEC and its officials, with the possibility to interfere in the NEC, disrupt tenure, and cause the removal of a commissioned member of the NEC,” he said.
Amb Brown added that even if it is speculative, it is not outside the boundary of reason and, importantly, falls within the sphere of political interferences and influences from which the law intended to shield Commissioners and the Commission.
“Beguiling this precedent, were it to be established, is also the harmful interference to Commissioners impressing that their services can be politically rewarded with ‘promotions’, even as they are in-tenure,” Amb. Brown said. “Suffice to say, where a scintilla of possibility for presidential consideration for rewards/promotions for tenured Commissioners and officers of the NEC is permitted to exist, so too will be the human need to ‘act favorably’ to receive and benefit therefrom, if not immediately, then at some time in the future. “
Amb. Brown also said although the president has the power to fill a vacancy at NEC, doing so by creating a new one which he can fill simultaneously is political interference –“plain and simple!”
“As it is with other public officials in the Executive Branch, the Chair, Co-Chair, and other members of the Elections Commission, once nominated, confirmed, appointed and commissioned, no longer fall within the ambit of the constitutional regulatory pleasure power of the President.
“This is so because Article 89 of the Constitution establishes the Elections Commission as one of three Autonomous Public Commissions. Although the Constitution establishes the Elections Commission, it specifically does not include its members to the list of public officials to be appointed by the President under Article 54, nor subjects them to being removed at the pleasure of the President, in accordance with Article 56,” he said.
Amb. Brown, who once worked as a former minister of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism said when an individual, who has been nominated to a tenured position and secures the senate confirmation, returns for another confirmation; it becomes difficult not to view the confirmation process as trivial.
“Importantly also, even if unintended, such revolving-door confirmations involving tenure officials come to be the tools to undermine the values and essence of tenured positions which the Legislature itself saw fit to create. No power given by the Constitution is intended to be trivialized without consequences to the democratic health and wellbeing of any nation. If precedence exists for these nominations, and legislative actions, they are wrong.
“If Mrs. Lansanah is denied and Mrs. Reeves is confirmed; how is the country, and its democratic aspirations, not ushered into a precarious place where a commissioned Co-Chair, short of the expiry of her seven-year tenure, to confront the real possibility of being removed by ‘promotion’, and replaced by another,” Amb. Brown argued.
Lewis Brown, all of your arguments are silly, and lack commonsense, and the principles of law!
For Firstly, WHICH PROVISION of Liberiaś statutory law, judge-made law, or constitutional law, that prohibits the nomination of anyone or any NECŚ commissioner as NEC Chair who has been recently nominated and confirmed as NECŚ Co Chair???????????????????
Secondly, if your tacit or implicit view had any residence in jurisprudence, which is that: “in the case of an NECŚ Chair who, immediately prior to her nomination as NECŚ Chair, was nominated and confirmed and served as Co. Chair, is a violation of the law”, as you believe in your hypocrisy and idiocy, THEN there would be no need for a Senateś confirmation, since according to your implicit and or tacit opinion, there is no separation, difference nor distinction, between the portfolio of an NECŚ Co. Chair and an NECŚ Chair.
Thirdly, if your opinion could pass ANY scrutiny of rudimentary intelligence, then a VP who (in case of some exigency) ends the remaining term of a hitherto president would not serve his or her full six years tenure, when/if he or she becomes President-Elect, since according to that gbogboloma on your shoulders, the remaining term or years of the hitherto president the given VP served, should be deducted from his or her six years term as President-Elect.
Lewis, the time you took to badmouth everything of the past administration (when you were jobless), but then became a praise-singer a PROLIFIC LIAR of those very conducts on the part of the past government you once badmouthed when you were jobless, you should have taken the opportunity to do one or two courses in law. And then you will not come here to make a big fool out of yourself by ranting such boredom.
According to your EXPRESSED, implicit, or tacit, view……
Brown is desperate for a job. His tactics is simple. Criticize Weah and Weah will silence him by giving him a job. He did it to Taylor. Taylor gave him a job and the next thing we know he stopped being a critic of Taylor and built himself a big mansion on the Robertsfield Highway.
Brown was also a critic of Ellen after Taylor left power. The next thing we know Ellen made him Ambassador to the U.N. and he started heaping all the praises you can imagine on Ellen.
Lewis Brown was the first Liberian U.N. Ambassador to vote against the United States our long time ally. He thinks his old tricks can work against Weah. Let him continue to criticize, but from what I see, I don’t think Weah will pay heed to this opportunist who only criticizes Liberian Heads of State when he is out of job. He is nothing more but a pretender and hypocrite. President Weah should ignore him as he is completely irrelevant. He almost destroyed Liberia’s relations with the United States.
I think you would make a compelling argument where you to argue on the merits of Mr. Brown’s assertions instead of attacking him personally. What does the law say and is there any precedent for what President Weah is doing. Debate the issues based on the law and the constitution, not whether he worked at the U.N. and what type of beer he drinks, etc. Those things have no correlation to the issue at hand. Notwithstanding, a leader must be mindful because people look to him for leadership and guidance, but when he breaks the law, it sets a very bad example for society because they’ll say, “the president did this, so I can do it too.” As President, if he doesn’t like the law, work with the Legislature to change it, but he can’t do whatever he wants because we have a system of checks and balance. I think the country would be better off if we strive for a better country govern by democratic norms rather than defending a certain President because you happen to be his supporter. George Weah will be gone and Liberia will sill be here. So, our thinking and actions should always be in the best interest of our country.
“Notwithstanding, a leader must be mindful because people look to him for leadership and guidance, but when he breaks the law, it sets a very bad example for society because they’ll say, “the president did this, so I can do it too.” James
But WHEN THE PRESIDENT DOES NOT BREAK THE LAW (as is indisputably the case here), and ANYONE (eg. Lewis Brown etc.) or ESPECIALLY some disgusting stooge, and unprincipled opportunist- Lewis Brown;
(1) out of joblessness, idiocy, hypocrisy, and ignorance of certain sense of practicality or rudimentary intelligence viz the applicability of the law, or the total lack of the epistemological and understanding of presidential powers basic to a situation or position, although not backed by an expressed grant of authority within the constitution (INHERENT POWERS), the;
(2) response required is a no-nonsense intellectual reprisal against such hypocriteś personality, as done here by us and others! And,
(3) the same ( a vehement intellectual reprisal) should and must
(4) be the case with ANYONE or ESPECIALLY some disgusting stooge, and unprincipled opportunist, who, out of joblessness, idiocy, hypocrisy, and with the motive and bent intent to mislead and deceive,
(5) displays his ignorance regarding the fundamentals of those powers necessary for the President to carry out his or her presidential powers (IMPLIED POWERS) EXPRESSLY granted by the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia, or any constitutional democracy!