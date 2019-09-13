Pres. Weah Wants to Print L$34B in New Money

— Writes senate for “green light”
Based on reported advice from authorities of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), President George Weah, has written the Senate, to authorize the printing of new local currency (money) to replace the current one.
While the communication is being circulated in the Legislature, it is reported that President Weah’s Government has already printed the amount of L$34 billion [new] money that is soon to be in circulation.
In his communication read before Senate plenary at its 64th day sitting on Thursday, September 12, 2019, President Weah informed his former colleagues (Senators) that he has received a communication from the CBL, advising that the Liberian economy may be seriously affected, due to the unaccounted local currency infused into the economy that is causing high inflation; and has recommended the printing of new local currency to replace existing ones.
“While the decision needs to be made now to address this issue that impacts the economy, it is important to note that the printing of new banknotes will require your approval, in accordance with Article 34(d) through the 1986 Constitution,” President Weah noted.
Though the CBL has not defined any set values or pattern to limit the printed amount of currency (new money), it should be enough to provide services, transfer goods and also regain the value of currency that is in circulation.
President Weah said that, in view of Executive Governor Nathaniel Patray’s communication, he (Weah) has advised Patray to seek the opportunity “to discuss this matter with you and your appropriate committees as you will dictate. It is my fervent hope that you can agree on the way forward to enable the CBL to move in a timely manner to conclude arrangements for the printing of the [new] currency…”
By a motion from Senator Alphonso Gaye, the communication was sent to the Senate committee on Banking and Currency, chaired by Grand Gedeh Senator Marshall Dennis to appropriately advise plenary.
Meanwhile, the President’s communication did not specify to the lawmakers the amount to be printed in question, but there are reports that the amount is about L$34 billion. In fact, an insider within the hierarchy of the Senate hinted to the Daily Observer that the amount in question has already been printed, and was only awaiting the Legislature’s approval to enter the market.
The Government’s request to replace the controversial legacy currency comes as some executives of the CBL face trial for illegally printing over L$16 billion during the regime of former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.
A wise person once said, “He who will not economize will have to agonize.”
If printing more money is the solution to Liberia’s economic woes, then, Liberia’s economy would be booming by now.
It does not matter whether the President prints billions of new Liberian Dollars, it won’t fix Liberia’s broken economy. The Liberian Dollar has been drastically devalued. The current exchange rate fluctuates between LD200/208 to US $1.
If this government continues its lavish spending and continues to print more money, it would lead to hyperinflation. The more worthless money printed, the lower the buying power of the Liberian dollar thus causing more hardships for ordinary Liberians because prices of goods would rise exponentially.
Government fiscal mismanagement is the main cause of the economic problems in Liberia. Three fourth (3/4) of Liberia’s fiscal budget (meager budget) goes towards government payroll. Also, there are little incentives or mechanism put in place to spur economic growth in the private sector.
When Government improves the education system; cuts down on reckless spending of high salaries/perks for top government officials; produces more output (goods) for world market; develops the right infrastructures; provides loans to small farmers/small businesses, and cut high taxes until the economy improves, then, these incentives would help spur economic growth.
Government can lay the right foundation to help boost a strong private sector in Liberia by setting good policies: by reducing corruption; by establishing strong regulations; by providing reasonable tax rates, and by building the right infrastructures. These sensible policies would help alleviate some of the hardships in Liberia.
However, the economic engine of a country is mostly strengthened by the private sectors which boost employment growth. This sector is currently out of the reach of most Liberians and mostly in the hands of foreign businesses.
Mr. President, printing more money, especially a weak currency like the Liberian dollar, does not increase economic output. It only leads to hyperinflation.
As the wise person said, “He who will not economize will have to agonize.”
Finding himself in a deep hole the first thing any wise leader does is to stop digging.
I wonder what is Weah’s justification or basis for printing more money? Will it spur economic growth? Will it lower inflation? What problem is he trying to solve by printing more money? Mr. Weah needs to tell the public why printing more money is necessary.