Pres. Weah Turns Shoniyin over to LACC

Barely 24-hour B. Elias Shoniyin, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister resigned his post, President George Weah has “directed him to authorities of the Liberia Anti Corruption Commission (LACC) in adherence to official exit process, consistent with best practice and the laws of the land.”

Although the President has accepted his resignation, and has thanked him for his 13-year “dedicated and professional service to the Liberian government,” sources informed the Daily Observer that Mr. Shoniyin’s resignation was primarily a result of “non-cooperation and disrespect to his office as deputy minister.”

Shoniyin tendered in his letter of resignation on Monday, May 6, 2019, citing “professional and personal consideration” as reasons for his resigning his post, but said he remains with the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

Sources close to the Foreign Ministry confirmed the resignation of Mr. Shoniyin, following the submission of his letter to the office of President weah for “professional and personal consideration.” He has served at the ministry for 13-years. The letter read:

“Dear Mr. President,

It is with regret that I tender my resignation as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia effective May 6, 2019, after 13 years of dedicated service to the Liberian government spanning two successive administrations. My resignation is motivated solely by personal and professional consideration.

Meanwhile, I take this opportunity to thank your Excellency for the opportunity to serve on your team since your historic inauguration on January 22, 2018, and for your personal brotherly support during the period of my service in your administration.”

According to Shoniyin, his time spent working as a member of President Weah’s administration was indeed a wonderful experience and an opportunity to continue making a meaningful contribution to the country.

“You can have my assurances that I depart the Foreign Ministry, but not the administration as I remain committed to the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development, and will be available whenever I am called upon,” Mr. Shoniyin said in his letter.

Shoniyin, one of the Liberia’s astute diplomats, was appointed in 2006 as an assistant foreign minister; later he served as deputy minister for international cooperation and rose to the position of deputy minister of foreign affairs.