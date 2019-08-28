Pres. Weah Takes TICAD7 Rostrum

— Addresses conference today

President George Weah is expected to address the 7th Edition of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. The address will focus on strengthening bilateral ties with Japan, the second largest Asian economic powerhouse, a release from the Executive Mansion has said.

According to the release, the President’s speech took place before an audience of over 4,500 participants, including private sector investors of Asia, who will explore the need for cooperation, coordination and collaboration with Japan, placing emphasis on road connectivity, education and health in Liberia and Africa at large.

Shortly after his expected speech, which is anticipated to center on the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), President Weah will also hold a tête-à-tête with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at which time he would be able to acknowledge and commend the tremendous development assistance the Government and people of Japan continue to give to Liberia.

Weah will also push for the completion of Phase II of the Somalia Drive Road Project, the release said.

Accordingly, he will also promote PAPD and request the support of the Japanese government towards the development of his country.

It can be recalled that the President and his 67-member delegation arrived in the Japanese city of Yokohama via Narita Haneda International Airport in response to the Japanese government’s invitation to attend the 2019 Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).

This year’s conference, which has been dubbed TICAD7, is being held under the theme, “Africa and Yokohama–Sharing Passion for the Future,” and will be led by Japan and co-sponsored by the United Nations, United Nations Development Program (UNDP), World Bank and the African Union Commission (AUC).

The Conference takes place on August 28-30, 2019 in Pacifico, Yokohama.

The President and delegation joined 46 other African leaders, who are also invited to participate in the 7th Edition of the Development Conference, which was launched in 1993 to specifically foster economic cooperation between African countries and Japan, Asia’s 2nd economic powerhouse.

At the gathering, President Weah is expected to hold bilateral discussions with Japanese officials as well as other African leaders on the margin of the conference.

The over 4,500 participants at TICAD7 include heads of states, representatives of international and regional organizations, civil society organizations(CSOs), private and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).