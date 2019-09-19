Pres. Weah Signs Several Acts into Law

…Including UN Convention Against Illicit Narcotic Drugs

President George Weah has signed into law several Acts ratified by the Legislature, an Executive Mansion release has said.

According to the release, the instruments signed on Tuesday, 17 September 2019, include the Act to Amend the Executive Law of Liberia to create a National Food and Feed Quality and Safety, the Financing Agreement Tree Crops Extension Project II (TCEP II) between Liberia and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the Act to Establish the Liberia Fertilizer Regulatory Division and an Act to Establish Liberia Plant Pesticides Regulatory Services Bureau.

IFAD is an international financial institution and a specialized agency of the United Nations, dedicated to eradicating poverty and hunger in rural areas of developing countries.

Other Acts the President signed included the Act Ratifying the Minimum Convention 138, Economic Partnership Agreement between West African States, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) on the one hand and the European Union (EU) and its members on the other; United Nations Convention Against Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances 1988 and the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs.

The Ratified Acts passed are geared towards creating an enabling environment that will improve the government’s development plans and programs, in order to strengthen the country’s ailing economy and alleviate poverty amongst Liberians.

For instance, according to the release, the purpose of the UN Convention Against Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic is to promote co-operation among the Parties so that they may address more effectively the various aspects of illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances having an international dimension.

In carrying out their obligations under the Convention, the Parties shall take necessary measures, including legislative and administrative measures, in conformity with the fundamental provisions of their respective domestic legislative systems.

Among other things, each party shall adopt such measures as may be necessary to establish as criminal offences under its domestic law, when committed intentionally: The production, manufacture, extraction; preparation, offering, offering for sale, distribution, sale, delivery on any terms whatsoever, brokerage, dispatch, dispatch in transit, transport, importation or exportation of any narcotic drug or any psychotropic substance contrary to the provisions of the 1961 Convention, the 1961 Convention as amended or the 1971 Convention.

The cultivation of opium poppy, coca bush or cannabis plant for the purpose of the production of narcotic drugs contrary to the provisions of the 1961 Convention and the 1961 Convention as amended.

The possession or purchase of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance for the purpose of any of the activities enumerated in above.

The manufacture, transport or distribution of equipment, materials or of substances listed in Table I and Table II, knowing that they are to be used in or for the illicit cultivation, production or manufacture of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances.

The organization, management or financing of any of the offences enumerated in the above categories.

“The signed instruments take effect immediately upon printing into handbills by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the release said.