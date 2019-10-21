Pres. Weah Signs 15 Bills into Law

…To enhance governance, development
On Friday, October 18, 2019, President George Weah signed several bills into law, geared towards enhancing the government’s national development efforts as summarized in the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), a release from the Executive Mansion said.
According to the release, President Weah’s signing of the bills into law followed their passage by members of the 54th Legislature.
The 15 bills include the Act to Grant Charter to the Starz College of Science and Technology, Act to Ratify ECOWAS Custom Code, Act to Ratify the agreement between the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) and Liberia for the Partial Financing of the Barclayville-Klowne-Sasstown Road Construction, and the Act to Ratify the Bilateral Investment Treaty between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Government of Liberia (GoL).
Others include the Act to Ratify the Agreement on Investment between GoL and that of the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco; Act to amend certain provisions of the new Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Reform Law of Liberia, 2014; Act to Ratify the Agreement on Port State Measures to prevent, deter and eliminate illegal, unreported and unregulated Fishing (PSMA), as well as the Act to Ratify the Mineral Development Agreement for the Western Target Areas between GoL and Prosis Mining (Liberia) Limited.
President Weah also signed into law the Act to Ratify the Mineral Development Agreement for the Eastern Target Areas between GoL and Prosis Mining (Liberia) Limited; the Act to Establish the Forpoh Vocational Institute in Grand Kru County; the Act to Ratify the Investment Incentive Agreement between GoL and Capital Link; and the Act Amending and Restating an Act to Create an Independent Civil Aviation Authority to provide for Regulation and Promotion of Civil Aviation in the country, to foster its Safe and Orderly Development; and for other purposes incidental thereto, to create the Liberia Civil Aviation Act of 2019.
Among them are also the Act for the Establishment of an Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau; Act to Ratify the Financing Agreement –(Additional Financing for Urban Water Supply Project) between Liberia and International Development Association (IDA), and the Act to Ratify the International Convention on the Simplification and Harmonization of Customs Procedures (as amended, known as the Revised Kyoto Convention (RKC).
“These critical national legal instruments come into full force once authorities at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can print them into handbills,” the release said.
Chinua Achebe once said, “Until the lion tells his side of the story, the tale of the hunt will always glorify the hunter.”
Liberia is small country endowed with precious resources. The maximum and wise utilization of these precious resources in an environmental conscious and sustainable manner will not only benefit the people of Liberia, it will also benefit Liberia’s environment in the long run.
The abundance of natural resources in Africa as a whole has not been only a blessing; on the contrary, it has also become a curse both on the environment and the people who should be the beneficiaries of these natural resources.
Liberia has to be very careful. Learn from fellow African countries mistakes on how controversial and polarizing in dealing with issues that deal with extractive industries: I hope these new mineral acts passed into laws: Act to Ratify the Mineral Development Agreement for the Western & Eastern Target Areas between GoL and Prosis Mining (Liberia) Limited, take into consideration all due diligence in regards to environmental protection (rivers, lakes and lands); corporate responsibilities to locals, and local farmers ability to sustain their livelihood, etc.
Take Nigeria for example, with its abundance of oil, many people in the Delta Region are not benefiting from the vast oil revenue generated from the Delta Region let alone the environmental degradation caused from oil extraction in the region.
Also, the conflict in DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo) is partly to be blame on polarizing forces fighting to control the precious mineral resources (cassiterite (for tin), wolframite (for tungsten), coltan (for tantalum), and gold ore extracted from the Eastern part of the Congo.
Thirdly, the Chinese in their pursuant for gold in Ghana has devastated the land and polluted rural communities that depend on the rivers and lakes as sources for their drinking water and water for their vast cocoa plantations.
It became apparent that the environmental degradation was so severe that the Ghana government had to expel many illegal Chinese gold miners out of Ghana: See exhibit 1. From YouTube video: Ghana’s Africa Gold Rush/101 East.
Exhibit 2: From YouTube video: The New Scramble For Africa/ Empire by Aljazeera. This shows how Africa is not directly benefiting from China nor the West rush to take control of Africa’s vast resources.
Mr. President and members of the legislature, please do your due diligence: do your research before passing mineral acts that won’t benefit the people of Liberia.
As Chinua Achebe said, “Until the lion tells his side of the story, the tale of the hunt will always glorify the hunter.”