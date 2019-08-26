Pres. Weah Recommits to Gender Equality, Women’s Protection

President George Weah has reiterated his commitment to the promotion and protection of women and girls against sexual gender-based violence (SGBV) and gender inequality, an Executive Mansion said over the weekend.

According to the release, President Weah made the pledge at his Foreign Affairs Office when he received a petition from women, who reportedly represented 10 civil society organizations.

The women through their designated speaker, Mmenbeydo Joah-Harell, petitioned the President to protect the rights of women, increase the number of women in government, and provide security in District #15, Logan Town owing to recent violent activities in the district between rival opposition parties.

The President, accordingly told the petitioners that his commitment to gender equality and protection of the rights of women, girls and children would not diminish for any reason or by another force.

“I want to assure residents of Montserrado County, particularly voters and candidates of District #15, as well as all Liberians, and the world that there would be a free, fair and transparent elections anytime under my administration,” Weah said.

He added; “I will increase security presence in District #15 if there would be a rerun.”

President Weah also reminded the women to take responsibility to preach peace.

He urged them to also prevail on their relatives, mainly youth, to at all times be peaceful and refrain from violence.

He used the occasion to once more call on leaders of political parties to encourage their supporters to be civil and peaceful during election times.

President Weah also promised a timely and prompt investigation into the elections-related violence on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in District #15.