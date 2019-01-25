Pres. Weah Reaffirms Support to Free Speech, Media Freedom

Celebrates one year in office

President George Weah has promised his government’s continued commitment to the sustenance of peace, free speech and media freedom, an Executive Mansion release has said.

According to the release, the President indicated that the enjoyment of press freedom and free speech by Liberians, and those within the country’s borders is critical to lasting peace and development.

Weah made the remarks on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, when he and a host of government officials, international partners and supporters converged at the Dominion Christian Fellowship in Monrovia at a Thanksgiving program to celebrate his administration first year in office held under the theme, “We Thank God.”

President Weah was inaugurated January 22, 2018, after winning the 2017 polls on the ticket of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

“Despite inheriting a broken and tumultuous economy, coupled with high public expectation for national transformation, Weah and his administration braved the odds, and successfully made substantive gains during the first year,” the release said.

The administration took a couple of measure that transformed and stabilized the money market, provided critical social services particularly for underprivileged communities and peoples, and attracted favorable international cooperation and support.

When he took to the podium, Weah expressed profound thanks and appreciation to the Almighty God for giving him wisdom and courage to lead a nation under precarious conditions.

He expressed his government’s commitment to promoting peace, human rights and national development throughout the country.

The President indicated that being grateful to God and paying special homage to him pulled down windows of opportunities.

He said the celebration was meant to reflect on the gains and challenges of his government’s first year in office, and to make critical assessment on ways to lift Liberians out of poverty.

President Weah asked Liberians to be grateful to God for peace and tranquility, and to allow nothing from suppressing their dreams in life. He noted that his government would not have made the gains and landmark achievements of the first year without acknowledging God and asking for His inspiration and counsel.

“My speech today will be very short, because when God works in your life, you need to be short in words of appreciation,” the President said. “Therefore, I want to say thanks to God.”

The guest preacher, Bishop George D. Harris, of the Philadelphia Church, said it was important for all Liberians to thank God for bringing the country to this level through his grace.

Bishop Harris said that Liberia was now taking the right step by giving the country to Christ.

“It is incumbent upon all Liberians to turn to Jesus and know that this country belongs to Him,” he said.