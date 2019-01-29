Pres. Weah Pushes for ‘Timely Passage’ of Dual Citizenship, Others…

President George Weah, on Monday, January 28, 2019, called on members of the 54th Legislature to pass the “Dual Citizenship Bill,” and a number of proposed laws, which have been submitted for enactment and are known as “Essential Bills” for the development and prosperity of the country.

During his second Annual Message to the 54th Legislature at its second session at the William R. Tolbert Joint Chambers in the Capitol Building on January 28, 2019 when President Weah thanked the lawmakers for the spirit of cooperation between the Executive and the Legislature branches of government.

The President’s push for the legislation of Dual Citizenship, which he once made at the same venue, would be the second instance in two years.

It may be recalled that after the 16 days discussion the President’s 1st Annual Message in 2018, Grand Kru County District #2 and House’s Judiciary chairman J. Fonati Koffa submitted four bills on “Dual Citizenship and Owning of Properties”, but these have since been in Joint Committee’s room.

They are “resolution amending certain provisions of the Constitution of THE QUALIFICATION I AMENDMENT), resolution amending certain provisions of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia (THE QUALIFICATION II AMENDMENT), resolution amending certain provisions of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia (THE CITIZEN AMENDMENT) and resolution amending certain provisions of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia (THE PROPERTY AMENDMENT).

Besides the Dual Citizenship Bill, the President also wants the Legislature to approve into law “An Act to Amend the Liberian Codes Revised, Penal Law of 1978 of the Republic of Liberia, Chapter 11, by repealing Sections 11.11, 11.12 and 11.14 to be known as the Kamara Abdullah Kamara Act of Press Freedom; the Domestic Violence Bill, An Act to name certain roads and bridges within the Republic of Liberia, and An Act to amend the Revenue Code of Liberia, Phase One of the Reform Tax Code of Liberia A.D. 2000”, to adopt a modernized customs code (2018).

Others are “An Act to amend Part III, Section 15.2 (a) of An Act to Repeal the Act incorporating the Liberia National Lotteries Corporation of 1993 and to enact, regulate and supervise National Lotteries, Lotto and games of chance, International Convention on the Simplification and harmonization of Customs procedures (as Amended, known as the Revised Kyoto Convention (RKC) and ECOWAS CUSTOMS CODE.”

The President stressed that the enactment of the proposed legislation has significant implications for the achievement of the country’s pro-poor agenda for national renewal.

The President in his second annual message congratulated the Legislature for the passage of some essential laws, including additional financing for the West African Power Pool-Cote d’ Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea Power Interconnection Project and amendment to the Original Project Financing Agreement between Liberia and International Development Association; Land Rights Act; Bali Island and the Mahatma Gandhi Multi-Purpose Conference Center; Local Government Act; Land Rights Act; Investment Incentive Between the Government of Liberia and Fouta Corporations; and An Act Ratifying the Agreement for the Establishment of the Export-Import Bank (AFREXIMBANK).

He also spoke of other bills to be concluded and submitted to the Legislature for ratification, including an action for the establishment of free tuition for undergraduate students in public schools, the National Youth Act, and the Revised Liberia Bank for Development and Investment Act.