Pres. Weah Promises Vibrant Agriculture

… Though sector remains underfunded
President George M. Weah in his third annual address to the 54th Legislature on Monday, Jan 27, 2020 described agriculture as critical to the transformation of the country and, as such, he said that the sector remains a major pillar of Liberia’s development agenda.
He said that the country cannot realize full economic transformation without a vibrant agriculture program.
This is the second time the President has spoken about his commitment to transform the country’s agriculture sector in his annual message, but the sector still remains underfunded, except for money that comes from external sources.
Liberia as a country is yet to align with the Malabo Declaration for Food and Nutrition Security that mandates African governments to allot not less than 10% annually for agriculture in their respective national budgets, something stakeholders in agriculture have constantly called on the Government to adhere to.
In his address, President Weah stated that while he improves roads network, the next step by his administration is to reorganize the agriculture sector.
“With the program to connect the various communities and counties through quality paved road networks now fully mobilized, funded and underway, the next big push by my administration this year will be to reorganize the agriculture sector and put it at the front burner of our national development initiatives,” he said.
He added that the greater investment in the sector will not only guarantee food security, but will also provide jobs and a source of livelihood for thousands of families across Liberia.
The President further said that the success of his administration to transform agriculture depends on finding a qualified and passionate person to manage the sector.
“That is why my vetting and selecting of a new agriculture minister was comprehensive and thorough. I believe we have found the right person to lead this charge”, the President said.
He said that the agriculture minister-designate is a woman whose track record, competence and dedication match his vision for agricultural transformation.
“I hope that you will share my view, and grant her speedy confirmation so that she can urgently embark upon the great task that is before her. If she cannot do it, then I do not know who else we will find to do it,” he said, urging lawmakers to confirm Madam Cooper.
Agriculture minister-designate, Madam Jeanine Cooper, was nominated two weeks ago by the President, subject to confirmation by the Senate to replace former minister Mogana Flomo who was relieved off his position since June 2019.
When confirmed, the new minister-designate, who has served as founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fabrar, Liberia’s biggest rice processing company, will become the second Minister of Agriculture in the Weah’s Administration.
The President further told his audience that over the coming months, the Government intends to harness both local and international support and resources to lead the new agriculture drive, adding that it shall focus on the entire value chain.
“We will exert every effort to subsidize the works of more farmers and local cooperatives with the objective of enhancing productivity,” he said.
According to him, under his administration the country will still focus on rice production, however he stated that he is also thinking on working with authorities in the sector and international counterparts to look at ways to fully cultivate other cash crops, such as cocoa and coffee.
Amid his numerous promises to revive agriculture, the President said that Liberia has invested more in to the sector but the returns were regrettable.
“Over the years, millions of dollars were put into agriculture with very little result to show,” he said.
My people, this dimwitted president is still making promises like he is running a campaign?
Let him sell his 47 condominiums he built in 6 months of his presidency and give the proceeds to the Agriculture Ministry, or denote it to the people, then we’ll know that he is serious.
The country is at a loss! This man is not a leader!
A wise person once said, “Investments in agriculture are the best weapons against hunger and poverty, and they have made life better for billions of people.”
Akinwumi Adesina, 2014 World Food Prize winner and the current President of African Development Bank once said, “Unless Africa uses modern technologies, our farmers’ output will remain low, and we will remain dependent on others to feed us.”
Yes indeed Mr. President, “Agriculture is critical in the transformation of Liberia’s economy.” From the two quotes above, there are two key indicators to acknowledge in order for agriculture to be successful in Liberia: Heavy investments in the agriculture sector and the application of modern technologies in farming methodologies.
Agriculture in conjunction with your road network projects are key pillars that could boost the economy and provide employment for many unemployed Liberians.
Finding a qualified and passionate person as the head of any organization is not the only factor to transform a dormant entity like Liberia’s failed agriculture sector or any failed sector in Liberia.
Liberia’s agriculture sector was once a pride of Africa in the 60s and 70s. I hope it could be revitalized by giving the newly appointed Agriculture Minister, Madam Cooper, the necessary financial, technical, and logistical support it takes to run a large scale productive agriculture system.
Liberia’s lack of trained technical man-power in agriculture, and the lack of scholarships to send agriculture students abroad or to regional countries like Ghana, and Nigeria for Agriculture training are hurting Liberia’s chances for cross training Liberians in various agriculture sectors like rice (Asia), cocoa, yam, tea (Kenya), coffee (Ethiopia), and other cash crops.
Liberia could even bring in foreign rice experts from mainly rice producing Asian countries. These Asian rice experts could play key role in helping Liberia produced high yield rice on the same plots for many years. This style of planting high yield rice on the same plots will help reduce the traditional shifting cultivation (moving around) many small farmers practiced in Liberia.
As usual, for political expediency some Senators will selectively bring up the dreadful question of “Foreign Citizenship” to kill Madam Cooper’s nomination. At the same time, many unqualified nominees were never asked the “Foreign Citizenship” question.
Selective justice is rampant in Liberia.
Good luck Madam Cooper!