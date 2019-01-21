Pres. Weah Promises Support to Fire Service

President George Weah has spoken of his government’s desire and determination to equip and transform the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) to meet international standards, an Executive Mansion release has said.

President Weah, according to the release, has promised his administration’s support in getting the needed equipment that would improve working conditions at the LNFS and help “this critical agency of government effectively execute its functions.”

President Weah spoke on Friday, January 18, 2019, when he met with a visiting delegation of the United States-based Fire Marshall Association at his Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Monrovia.

President Weah described as “very important” the work of the LNFS towards the country’s rebuilding process, acknowledging the enormous risks that fire service personnel go through in the performance of their duties.

The President also stressed the need to train LNFS personnel in order to improve service to the people.

He encouraged LNFS personnel to be robust and proactive in the performance of their duties and develop new approaches in fighting fire.

The President used the meeting with the visiting delegation to express delight and satisfaction with the fire prevention equipment and mechanism set up at the newly constructed Roberts International Airport (RIA) near Harbel, Lower Margibi County.

Head of the delegation John Butler thanked President Weah on his ascendancy to the presidency and for the work he has begun in transforming the country.

Butler revealed that President Weah’s presidency has brought hope to the country and pledged to work with the government to improve the LNFS.

He also emphasized human capital development as essential to the strength and productivity of the entity.

Mr. Butler, who is Liberian by birth, said his organization would work out modalities to provide assistance to the LNFS, mainly the provision of fire service trucks.

The visiting delegation was led to the President’ office by officials of the LNFS in the presence of Justice Minister Musa Dean and Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Lenn Eugene Nagbe.