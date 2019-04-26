Pres. Weah Meets African University Heads

President George Weah has called for greater unity and cooperation amongst African governments, institutions and peoples in every sector of development in order to overcome growing diversities and surmount both internal and external challenges facing the continent, an Executive Mansion has said in a release.

According to the release, Weah indicated that the advancement of the continent rests solely on the shoulders of Africans, not external partners, who often come with preconditions.

The President recalled how the African Continent and its people endured difficulties towards their emancipation and development, noting that it is high time Africans came together to tap their rich potentials.

He spoke on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at his Jamaica Resort during a meeting with heads of several African Universities, who are in Liberia as part of the Regional Universities Forum for Capacity Building in Agriculture (RUFORUM).

RUFORUM is a network of 105 universities in 37 African countries. It was founded to galvanize joint efforts by African Universities to contribute to efforts to reduce poverty and improve food and nutrition security in Africa.

The Forum also aims to develop human capital for Africa, especially at graduate and post-doctoral levels so that Africa has the requisite capacity to drive its development agenda.

At the meeting, the release said, President Weah (a football legend) reflected on collaborative efforts some African footballers made against racism, which was at its highest peak in the 1980s and 1990s.

He called on African leaders to stand together to confront common threats, adding that the forum was essential for Liberia in its efforts to attain growth.

The President promised to do his best to promote the ideals of RUFORUM. “I will encourage my peers to promote this idea, because it is good for the growth of the African Continent,” he said.

“I will do anything that will help our young people to develop,” he added.

Weah then welcomed the delegation of university professors, and informed them that research in agriculture, which RUFORUM seeks to advance, was at the core of his government’s development agenda.

On behalf of the visiting African professors, George Kanyama-Phiri, vice Chancellor of Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources in Malawi, congratulated President Weah on his election as President of Liberia, and for maintaining and strengthening good governance and institutional processes.

“We want to congratulate President Weah for his government’s focus on strengthening agriculture, and promoting science, technology and innovation for economic development,” Dr. Kanyama-Phiri said.

He also commended Weah for organizing a Liberia Higher Education Day to galvanize support and action for the development of the higher education sector. The visitors particularly recalled President Weah’s distinguished (soccer) awards, which they said made Africa proud, and made him a role model for sports and youth development on the continent.