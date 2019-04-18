Pres. Weah Inspects Fleet of Motor Vehicles for Traffic Management

President George Weah on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, inspected a fleet of vehicles among them, tow trucks, motorbikes and bicycles that were brought into the country by Liberia Traffic Management (LTM), a private group, an Executive Mansion said in a release.

The traffic operational logistics inspected by the President, according to the release, included 24 jeeps, 24 motorbikes, 8 bicycles, and 18 tow trucks.

In brief remarks at LTM offices in Sinkor, President Weah thanked the management for collaborating, and partnering with the government.

He said the logistics provided would help Liberia in its road safety and traffic control and efforts to regulate.

According to the release, President Weah indicated that government would work with the LTM to reduce road accidents by training, and keeping control on operators of vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles, as well as pedestrians and passengers.

The donation is an outcome of a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), which officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) entered into with the LTM, a private entity operating under the laws of Liberia.

The donation was done in the wake of poor traffic regulation in the country, created by “limited training on road safety.”

LTM is also expected to train 500 police officers for traffic safety as well as provide them at least some sets of new uniforms.

The entity is also responsible to manage the traffic vehicles, while officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) will enforce the traffic regulations.

At the presentation in Sinkor on Tuesday, President Weah expressed the hope that the vehicles will help the police address the country’s traffic management system.

The head of the LTM, Mohammed Abou Darwich, said the vehicles are important for other security operations across the country.

The LTM is a public-private partnership module working in over 50 countries around the world, Liberia is one of the newest countries to benefit from such Traffic Management Partnership.

It can be recalled that in February, 2017, the Liberia Road Asset Management Project was designed to help reduce transport time and cost along the 246-kilometer Suakoko Highway linking Monrovia with Gbarnga, Bong County and the Guinea border with Liberia.

There is an uninterrupted movement of goods and services between the two countries.