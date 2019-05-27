Pres. Weah: “I Remain Committed to Ensuring Peace and Security for All”

President George Weah has reiterated his commitment to the protection of Liberia’s peace and security, and for all citizens irrespective of their ethnicity, political and social backgrounds, an Executive Mansion said in a release over the weekend.

The President said it is his constitutional and moral obligation to ensure that all Liberians are treated equally in an enabling and peaceful environment.

According to the release, he spoke shortly after holding a closed door meeting with Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and Head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel, on Friday, May 24, 2019 at his Foreign Affairs Office.

“I am open to do whatever it takes to better the lives of my people,” Weah said.

The meeting is in continuation of ongoing dialogue on the pending June 7 “peaceful protest” organized by the Council of Patriots (CoP). Dr. Chambas also on Friday met with leadership of the CoP to present ECOWAS’ concern for Liberia, as well as the leadership of the Liberian Legislature.

The upcoming protest has claimed the attention of several local and international organizations, including African Union (AU), United Nations (UN) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Prior to the intervention of the UN Envoy, the Liberia Council of Churches, the Traditional Council of Liberia, Muslims Council of Liberia and the President have dialogued with the Council of Patriots to abort the plan.

This, he said, entails remaining engaged with every stakeholders, who have idea for the development, peace and harmony in the country.

Dr. Chambas commended Weah for his enviable leadership, and urged him to continue to pursue dialogue for the good of the country.

He promised to work with President Weah in the achievement of peace and development of Liberia.