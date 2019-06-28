Pres. Weah Holds Talks with Visiting US Delegation

President George Weah on Thursday, June 27, 2019 welcomed a delegation of the United States Government to a meeting at his Foreign Ministry’s office, stressing a need for enhanced bilateral cooperation, coordination and collaboration between Liberia and the United States, an Executive Mansion release said.

According to the release, the U.S. delegation was headed by Marie Royce, Assistant Secretary of State for Education and Culture Affairs Bureau, and included, among others, Ambassador Christine Elder, as well as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Anthony Chan.

President Weah used the meeting to accentuate the historic relations between Liberia and the United States, describing the US as Liberia’s staunchest ally.

He told the delegation that despite the prevailing challenges facing Liberia, his government was fully prepared to deliver on deliverables of its flagship program, the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD), which places premium on education, health, agriculture, and youth empowerment.

Weah acknowledged the longstanding contributions of the United States of America in Liberia’s quest to build sustainable peace, democracy and a vibrant economy, noting that his government finds true partnership in the U.S. towards tackling Liberia’s challenges in the days and years ahead.

“We have challenges everywhere that we as allies and partners need to address,” the President told the U.S. Government delegation. He said in addition to iron ore and rubber, which are the major exports of the country, Liberia has great potential in other sectors, including palm oil, timber and cocoa.

President Weah also said most Liberian youths are being consumed by substance abuse and that “these young people need rehabilitation and reintegration, as well as vocational and technical training, in order to avert a looming human capacity deficit in the country.”

Marie Royce, speaking on behalf of the delegation, said the U.S. is always willing to work with Liberia in addressing some of the challenges facing the country towards sustainable peace and development.

“I am in the country to meet with key partners in the areas of education, culture and tourism,” she briefed President Weah.

Madam Royce added, “I will be holding separate meetings and making some presentations as well.”

She also promised to provide an opportunity for leadership, including Fulbright and Humphrey Fellows exchange programs between Liberia and the US.