Pres. Weah Holds Bilateral, Multilateral Talks at Paris Forum

President George Weah on Monday, November 11, 2019 held bilateral discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron, hours before the formal opening of this Year’s Paris Peace Forum on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, the Executive Mansion said in a release.

The meeting between the two leaders took place on the back of a dinner at the l’Elysee Palace in Paris. President Macron tendered the dinner for all invited Heads of State and Governments to the forum.

President Weah’s meeting with the Mr. Macron is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between Liberia and France, as well as soliciting and attracting French investments in Liberia.

The President, according to the release, hopes to solicit youth empowerment initiatives, including scholarships for Liberians.

Additionally, Weah will hold multilateral discussions with other heads of state and governments on the margins of the Forum.

Similarly, last year, President Weah met with the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

Weah arrived at the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris early Sunday, November 10, 2019 via Air France.

Flanked by his wife, Clar M. Weah, the President was accompanied at the Paris Peace Forum by Representatives Edwin Melvin Snowe and Fonati Kofa, Foreign Minister Gbehzongar M. Findley, Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe, Education Minister D. Ansu Sonii Sr., Minister of Youth and Sports Dexter Zeogar Wilson, Transport Minister Samuel Wlue, State Without Portfolio Minister Trokon Kpui, Defense Minister Daniel Ziankhan, and National Port Authority (NPA) managing director, Bill Twehway.

Members of Liberia’s delegation, including the ministers, will also participate in the UNESCO General Assembly taking place concurrently in Paris.

The Paris Peace Forum is aimed at encouraging international cooperation and collective action for a peaceful world; presentations, discussions and progress on innovative, real-world solutions. It takes into consideration that enhancing, rethinking or creating new rules, standards and best practices to promote good governance and a better world for all. The Forum is from November 11 – 13, 2019 with many World Leaders in attendance.

The Paris Peace Forum will highlight that in a deteriorated international environment it is still possible to advance governance solutions and launch new initiatives to tackle the global challenges of our world though with entrepreneurial ideas and contributions from all actors—including states, international organization, and civil society.

The 2019 Paris Peace Forum received more than 700 applications from project leaders in 115 countries seeking to expand their impact by participating in the 2019 Forum event. The one hundred projects chosen by the Selection Committee reflect a truly global perspective, representing all regions of the world.

This year, nearly half (48%) are already implementing their projects across several continents or globally. Others are predominantly concentrated in Africa (12%), Asia (11%), Central and Latin America (10%), and the Middle East (7%).