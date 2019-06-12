Pres Weah Heads to Nigeria, Gabon

— Attending President Buhari’s “inauguration”?

President George Weah in a communication, has informed the Senate that he is paying state visit to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Gabon respectively.

According to President Weah’s communication dated June 10, 2019, and read by the secretary of the Senate, J. Nanborlor Sengbeh, he informed the Senate through the President Pro Tempore Albert T. Chie that he will be away from the country from June 11 to June 16, 2019 to attend “the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari” in Abuja, Nigeria.

President Weah also informed the lawmakers that he will pay a working visit to Libreville, Gabon.

“While I am away from the country, the Minister of State Nathaniel A. McGill will chair the Cabinet in consultation with the Vice President, and in telephone conversation with me…,” Weah said.

It can however, be recalled that the inauguration of President Buhari and his Vice President took place on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 — almost two weeks ago — in an elaborate ceremony at Eagle Square in the Federal capital Abuja.

However, according to reports from Abuja quoting the news outlet, “Politics Nigeria” a number of the events slated for the inauguration will now be held during the first observance of June 12 as the National Democracy Day. Towards this end, according to Politics Nigeria, invitations have been sent to all world leaders to attend the ceremonies marking the observance of the Democracy Day on June 12.

President Weah was expected to be in Abuja as early as June 11 to participate in a National Democracy Day Anti-Corruption Summit. According to the program flyer he was invited as a guest of honor along with the presidents of Ghana, Rwanda and Senegal, under the theme: “Curbing Electoral Spending: A Panacea to Public Corruption.”

While Mr. Sengbeh was reading the President’s communication, President Weah was addressing the nation for the second time in a week, via radio broadcast.

In a related development, the Senate yesterday passed three investment and financial bilateral agreements during its 38th day sitting.

The Bills include the “Bilateral investment treaty between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Liberia; Agreement between the United Arab Emirates and the Government of the Republic of Liberia for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income; and Agreement between the Government of Liberia and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Meanwhile, the Senate plenary in a head count vote yesterday, agreed that the Senate recites the “Human Rights Pledge.” The idea put forward by Grand Cape Mount Senator Cllr H. Varney Sherman was initially protested by some Senators, arguing that Liberians already pledge allegiance to the country. But in a head count vote, 10 Senators voted in favor, three against two abstentions.

In a developing story, there are credible reports that a bill calling for an Act to repeal all laws creating tenure in the executive branch of government, and establishing in lieu thereof, the tenure Act of 2019 is being contemplated.