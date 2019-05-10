Pres. Weah Extols President Trump for Extending DED

President George Weah has praised Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, and the United States government for extending the Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for Liberians residing in that country, an Executive Mansion release has said.

According to the release, Weah spoke from at the occasion of the 243rd Independence Anniversary of the United States of America, held at the U.S. Embassy near Monrovia on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

President Weah said the decision to extend the DED, “clearly manifests the Trump administration’s commitment to the longstanding friendship between Liberia and the United States.”

President Trump recently extended the DED for qualified Liberians residing in the United States.

For President Weah, “Trump’s action is a humanitarian gesture of great significance to Liberia, its citizens, and the socioeconomic stability of our country.”

With respect to Liberia’s relations with the United States, President Weah said since the inception of his administration 15 months ago, there has been steady growth in the relationship between the two countries.

According to the President, occasions such as the celebration of independence anniversaries always provide both governments the chance to renew, and reaffirm the remarkable and historical friendship, which has for so long existed between the governments and peoples of the two countries.

“In the intervening months since then, I have had the opportunity to visit your country, when I attended the 73rd Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York in September of last year,” President Weah sad further.

He added that during the visit, which took him to other cities and states, as well as the West Point Military Academy, “I was privileged to have had informal personal interactions with your President, Donald J. Trump, the first on the sidelines of the General Assembly meetings, as well as at the World Peace Forum in Paris, France in November, 2018.”

President Weah extended congratulations to President Trump, and the Government and People of the United States of America on the observance of the 243rd Independence Anniversary of the the country.