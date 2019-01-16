Pres. Weah Exempts LEC from ‘Duty Free, GST on Petroleum Products’

…Issues Executive Order 94

President George Weah on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, issued Executive Order 94, exempting the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) from duty and General Services Tax (GST) on petroleum products, including GST on special categories of equipment, materials and vehicles used by the corporation in the conduct of its operations, an Executive Mansion release said.

According to the release, the GST exempt for LEC include 85.04 transformers, 85.44 wires, 73.08 light poles, 90.28.90.00.00 electrical wires, 84.26-84.28 specialized vehicles and 87.02-87.04 operational vehicles.

The Executive Order recognizes existing imperatives that government must tackle in order to give the LEC ample capacity to expand a number of connections to the National Electricity Grid.

According to the release, during its transition from the use of fossil fuels to hydro power in order to generate electricity, LEC faced external market forces and risks which increased the cost of operations of the corporation.

In yesterday’s Executive Order, Weah notes that some of the costs, which are associated with the purchase, delivery and storage, as well as use of fossil fuels, particularly Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO), represent a significant expense to LEC, which show investment in the transition to the wider use of Hydro Electronic Power in the country.

The Order further states that customs duties and GST on petroleum products are LEC’s cost categories, which have the potential to adversely impact the monthly expense of the corporation, with an implication on its expansion program.

Proclamation

In another development, President Weah has issued a Proclamation directing all law enforcement agencies in the country to ensure that children under 18 are not exposed to cigarettes, narcotics, drugs and alcohol.

The Proclamation orders that, “No parent or guardian should contribute to the delinquency of minors by giving or sending a child to purchase or exposing a child to substance use such as: narcotics, cigarettes, drugs and alcohol.

It is further directed by the Presidential Proclamation that a “person who wishes to enter a shop or store, drug store, bar, night club and entertainment center for the purpose of selling, purchasing, giving or exchanging alcoholic beverages, drugs and narcotic substance must exhibit a valid identification (ID) card confirming he/she is 18 years or above.”

According to the Proclamation, “no child under 18 years should consume or purchase narcotics, cigarettes, drugs or alcohol whether for himself/herself or someone else.”

It continued, “No persons should endanger the health of another, intentionally and unscrupulously, by giving or serving, or by causing or permitting to be given or served to a child under 18 years or to persons already manifestly suffering from excessive consumption, alcoholic beverages or spirituous liquors of such kind or in such quantity as to make their injurious effect a certainty.”

The President issued the Proclamation amid prevalent underage drinking and smoking that has engulfed the society, thus affecting adolescent children and resulting to violent behaviors and other misdemeanors.