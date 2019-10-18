Pres. Weah Dismisses UL President Weeks

— Makes additional appointments in gov’t

The administration of the state-run University of Liberia (UL) stood still late last night having heard of the dismissal of its president, Dr. Ophelia Inez Weeks. She was the UL’s 14th president, and the second female to lead the institution since it founded in 1951.

President George Manneh Weah has meanwhile named Dr. Julius Sawolo Nelson in her stead.

President George Weah has made additional appointments in government affecting ministries, agencies and commissions. The appointments, according to an Executive Mansion release, take immediate effect, though subject to confirmation by the Senate, where applicable.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Edwin Juah, is named as Assistant Minister/European Affairs

Ministry of Internal Affairs: Esiaka Sheriff Assistant Minister for Research, Planning and Development

Ministry of Mines and Energy: George Gontor Deputy Minister/Energy, William T. Thompson II, Assistant Minister for Energy.

Ministry of Agriculture: Dr. George T. Forpoh Jr. Deputy Minister/Regional Development, Research and Extension.

Ministry of National Defense: Tarplah Davies, Deputy Minister for Operations.

Ministry of Post and Telecommunication: Varney Okai, Deputy Minister for Operations.

Ministry of Public Works: Macarthur Hilton, Assistant Minister for Rural Development.

Civil Law Court: Cllr. J Kennedy Peabody, Resident judge Sixth judicial circuit replacing Associate justice Yusif Kaba.

Liberian Embassy in Washington DC: Al Jerome Chede, Minister Counselor for Press and Public Affairs.

Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission: Cllr. Nbuduis Nwabudike Chairman, Kanio Bai Gbala vice chairperson, Charles Gibson Commissioner.

LIBTELCO/Board: George Howe Member, Chicago Bright Member, Cllr. Alexandra Zoe Member.

Civil Service Agency: Teetee Pailey, Deputy Director General for Administration.

Rural Renewable Energy: Joseph T. Williams, Executive Director,

Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment: Mariama M. Koon, Deputy Executive Director.

Liberia Medicine and Health Products Regulatory Authority: Keturah Chupee Smith, Executive Director. Center for National Documents and Record Agency: Emmanuel Lomax Director General.

National Food Assistance Agency: C. Neileh Daitauoh Director.

National Housing Authority: Henry Clarke Deputy Managing Director/Operations.

Mittal Operating Company Board Representative to the Board: Dr. Gonsahn Matardy, Member.

Liberia Electrical Corporation (LEC) Board: Cllr. Charles Gibson, Chairman.

National Oil Company of Liberia Board: Richard B. Devine Chairman.

Liberia Petroleum Refinery Company: Randolph Cooper, Chairman.