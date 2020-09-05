Pres. Weah Dismisses NPHIL Boss, Orders Probe Report Published

President George Weah has dismissed with immediate effect the Director-General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Dr. Mosoka Fallah.
According to an Executive Mansion release, President Weah’s decision to dismiss Dr. Fallah is in consonant with findings and recommendations of the Special Investigative Committee set up to probe reported breaches in the health and administrative protocols that guide the issuance of Covid-19 test results by NPHIL.
This comes two weeks after the special Investigative committee submitted it report.
As promised not to leave any stone unturned in ensuring that the health and welfare of Liberians remain paramount, Dr. Weah said he remains committed to implementing the recommendations contained in the Report and has ordered the publication of the Committee’s full report.
President Weah thanked Dr. Linda Birch, Chair of the Probe Committee, and the members of her committee for their professionalism, time, and manner they carried out the investigation.
The committee was charged with the responsibility of finding out whether there were systemic breaches in the reporting procedure of COVID-19 results and recommending actions to be taken in order to remedy the situation.
Meanwhile, Dr. Patrick N. Kpanyen, Deputy Director-General for Administration at NPHIL, will continue to act as Director-General pending further action.
Gbekugbeh consoles Dr. Mosoka:
“Ay bah Mosoka, jus hang around man. You CDC party faithful, and so you one of us. Jus wait let dis yo yo die down small. I way soon find you something for you to do.”
“My man you suffa for the party O. I cannot turn my back on you bah. Only ting the new American ambassador is in the country now and right now I tryin to study hin. When I really no hin good, good then I will find way to put you somewhere again.”
“You no how dis corruption business going bah, bor don worry yah. I Gbehkugbeh. Jus hold you heart. I will find way for you. I’m the man”