Pres. Weah Dismisses NPHIL Boss, Orders Probe Report Published

President George Weah has dismissed with immediate effect the Director-General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Dr. Mosoka Fallah.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Weah’s decision to dismiss Dr. Fallah is in consonant with findings and recommendations of the Special Investigative Committee set up to probe reported breaches in the health and administrative protocols that guide the issuance of Covid-19 test results by NPHIL.

This comes two weeks after the special Investigative committee submitted it report.

As promised not to leave any stone unturned in ensuring that the health and welfare of Liberians remain paramount, Dr. Weah said he remains committed to implementing the recommendations contained in the Report and has ordered the publication of the Committee’s full report.

President Weah thanked Dr. Linda Birch, Chair of the Probe Committee, and the members of her committee for their professionalism, time, and manner they carried out the investigation.

The committee was charged with the responsibility of finding out whether there were systemic breaches in the reporting procedure of COVID-19 results and recommending actions to be taken in order to remedy the situation.

Meanwhile, Dr. Patrick N. Kpanyen, Deputy Director-General for Administration at NPHIL, will continue to act as Director-General pending further action.