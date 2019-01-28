Pres. Weah Delivers 2nd Annual Message Today

-Expected to highlight economy, expenditure

In consonance with Article 58 of the 1986 Constitution, President George Weah will at 4:00 p.m. today, January 28, 2019 in the Joint Chambers of the Capitol Building, deliver his second annual message, which is also known as the state of the nation’s address.

The Joint Chambers is known as William R. Tolbert Jr., Joint Assembly Hall, named in the memory of former Vice President and the 19th President of Liberia.

According to protocol, since the 1970s issued by the Legislature (the host of the annual message), the president delivers his state of the nation’s address not later than 4:00 p.m.

The Constitution compels the President once a year, to present his/her legislative programs, report on the economy and the state of affairs to the entire country, but through the people’s representatives — the Legislature.

Article 58 states that the President shall, on the 4th working Monday in January of each year, present the administration’s Legislative Program for the ensuing session, and shall once a year report to the Legislature on the State of the Republic. In presenting the economic condition of the Republic, the report shall cover expenditure as well as income.

The Joint Session of the 54th Legislature will be presided by House’s speaker Bhofal Chambers, and co-presided by Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, who is President of the Senate.

According to the Office of the Chief Clerk, Mildred Sayon, the ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. with the arrival of invited guests in the Joint Chambers of the Legislature.

Members of the House of Representatives and the Senate will converge in the William R. Tolbert, Jr., Joint Assembly Hall at 3:55 p.m. and a motion to receive President Weah to deliver his message will be made, and seconded at which time chairpersons on Executive Committees will go at the main entrance to receive and escort the President to the Joint Chambers.

The Sergeant-at-arms of the House of Representatives, Brigadier General Martin Johnson, will announce the presence of the President, who will then proceed to deliver the state of the nation address.

Ahead of today’s ceremony, the Daily Observer gathered that security is expected to be “very tight” to the extent that undercover agents were deployed on Capitol Hill, the citadel of power over the weekend, owing to report of a planned demonstration by students from the University of Liberia (UL) demanding reinstatement of student politics on campus.

A fortnight ago, UL administration suspended student politics on campus warning consequence should the student dare return to politics.

Expected to attended today’s ceremony are the Chief Justice and Associate Justices of the Supreme Court, members of the Cabinet, Doyen and members of the Diplomatic Corps, Chiefs and elders, Heads of political parties, Religious and the business community.