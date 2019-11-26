Pres. Weah Accepts Gregory Coleman’s Resignation

…Appoints acting boss for NBC

President George Weah has with immediate effect, accepted the resignation of Gregory O.W. Coleman, formerly of the National Bureau of Concession (NBC), an Executive Mansion said in a release late yesterday.

Mr. Coleman, in a letter dated November 24, 2019, and addressed to President Weah, resigned as director-general of the NBC.

“My time as head of the NBC was filled with challenges and rewards. It is time that I become a private citizen,” Coleman said in his letter of resignation.

According to the release, President Weah has meanwhile appointed Daddy Gibson to act as director-general of the National Bureau of Concession (NBC) pending the appointment of a proper director-general.

Daddy Gibson is the current Deputy Director for Administration at the National Bureau of Concession.