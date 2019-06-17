“Predictable Funding Crucial to Sustain UN Resident Coordination System”

— Amb. Kemayah tells ECOSOC development segment

Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr., Liberia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, says predictable funding is crucial for the sustainability of the United Nations Resident Coordinator System, which is at the center of the mandate of the Quadrennial Comprehensive Policy Review (QCPR).

According to a dispatch from the mission, Kemayah spoke recently at the Operational Activities for Development Segment organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) with the aim to ensure a United Nations Development System that is more strategic, accountable, transparent, and results oriented.

The Quadrennial Comprehensive Policy Review is the primary policy instrument used by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to define the way the United Nations Development System operates to support countries in their development efforts.

As part of the United Nations Reform process, the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, proposes the repositioning of the United Nations Development System (UNDS) to reinforce national ownership and leadership; underpinned by a new generation of country teams; led by competent, empowered and independent resident coordinators.

Given the important role resident coordinators are expected to play; especially with respect to the Sustainable Development Goals, Amb. Kemayah noted that a better funded UN Development System will ensure a sustainable resident coordinator system and increase the United Nations’ ability to support its member states; particularly developing and least developed countries (LDCs); in mobilizing finances for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Amb. Kemayah also said that Mr. Guterres’ report, which indicates that there are still gaps in ensuring a fully funded resident coordinator system by the end of 2019; and cautioned that the lack of predictable financing could potentially derail the progress of the entire reform process of the UN.

Kemayah then expressed Liberia’s gratitude for the concrete support that the country is receiving from the United Nations Country Team (UNCT); in particular, its support for the realization of the goals of Liberia’s National Development Framework-the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

He explained that the PAPD seeks to accelerate inclusive and sustainable development for shared prosperity.

The Liberian Envoy added that the United Nations Country Team continues to work with national institutions and local communities; as the Liberian government pursues the overarching goals of our PAPD.