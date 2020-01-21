Pre-Election Activity Storms Nimba

As Rep. Koung dedicates more projects in Ganta

What appears as pre-election rallies have in recent times been storming Nimba County, with the latest held over the weekend in separate locations where huge crowds were attracted.

In Ganta, Nimba County, District #1 Representative, Jeremiah Koung on Saturday, January 18, 2020, dedicated several projects in fulfillment of promises made during the 2017 election.

Projects dedicated include a market building in Small Ganta Community and the palaver hut in Wuo Town, about a 15-minute walk away from Ganta.

The market building marked the second market building project to be dedicated in Ganta by Rep. Koung in recent times, while the Wuo Town Community Hall is the first to be constructed by his office.

In his message to the citizens at the dedicatory ceremonies in the Wuo Town Community, Representative Koung emphasized the need for unity in Nimba, stressing that if Nimba is united, there will come more development to the county.

It is not clear what prompted the call, but in recent times, Representative Koung and some members of the Nimba Legislative Caucus have been at loggerheads. His colleagues are calling for his removal from the House’s Committee on Ways, Means, and Finance as a Co-Chair.

In the Doe Administrative District, precisely Zuaplay, Mr. Taa Wongbe organized a grand program, where his movement known as “Moving Nimba Forward” was launched.

The occasion brought together representatives from every part of Nimba, including youth, elders, women, chiefs and some prominent citizens of the county.

Mr. Wongbe is the youngest among those vying for the only senatorial seat in Nimba. He had always been engaged in agricultural activities, empowering women and young people for self-reliance and also providing scholarships to deserving students across Nimba.

In the Yarwin Mensonon belt, Superintendent D. Dorr Cooper held a big rally in Zekepa, where the turnout was described as huge, but the outcome of the rally is yet to be announced.

The superintendent is perceived to be one of the formidable candidates in the coming senatorial election, though he is yet to declare his intention. His development initiatives have attracted people of the country in recent years. Prior to becoming Superintendent, set city ordinances were put in place and the various streets opened, which has led to Ganta’s transformation under his leadership as City Mayor. Yet, he remains mute as to whether he is contesting, despite many slogans calling him “senator in waiting” in social platforms.

As politicians attract people of the county with their services, other development activities of concern are ongoing as well. For instance, the new central market building for Ganta is nearing completion and it is expected to be dedicated by President George Weah anytime from now. According to City Mayor Amos Nyan Suah, it should have been dedicated in December 2019, but the contractor asked for time to enable them do all the finishing touches.

The new Ganta Central Market project began during the regime of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf under the “Sirleaf Market Women’s Fund,” but the construction was left in limbo since 2012, with all those connected to the construction switching off their communication to prevent the press or the public from questioning the progress of the work.

Late last year, the office of the President resumed the project to be dedicated during the last Christmas Season, but comparing the remaining work with the time, completing the market for subsequent dedication within the time scope was impossible.