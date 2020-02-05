‘Prayer Woman’ in Court for ‘Beating Nephew to Death’

By Patrick C.M. Kollie

Said boy was ‘involved in witchcraft’

Police in Margibi County have sent to court a 42-year-old ‘prayer woman’, identified as Yamah K. Yango, for allegedly beating to death her nephew Tom Yango. Police recently arrested and charged the woman with the crime of manslaughter in the provincial city of Kakata, Margibi County.

The incident occurred Monday evening in Madena Community, when 8-year-old Tom Yango allegedly refused to continue a three day fast and prayer requested by his aunt, Yamah K. Yango, after her spiritual diagnosis that little Tom was suffering from evil spirit.

Accordingly, prior to Tom’s death, his aunt Yamah had a prophecy that Tom was demon-possessed, and there were situations involving several demonic attacks at home, which Tom was allegedly responsible for. It was from that backdrop she requested that they all have days of fast and prayers at home in which he-Tom refused to continue that lead to his flogging to death.

Expressing disbelieve and sorrow with tears of agony, the late Tom Yango’s biological mother, Alice Kollie Yango, narrated that on Tuesday, suspect Yamah Yango left from the market, where they always spend the day selling alongside with her son for the house; upon her arrival at accused home, the suspect inform her that her son Tom Yango had confessed that he is a witchcraft.

Alice Yango further said that her Son the late Tom Yango confessed in front of her that he was initiated into witchcraft activities by one Lewis Yameh, the wife of Tom’s father’s oldest brother, who Tom Yango was once living with, in Matialah community, Kakata Margibi County; noting that he was commanded by his witchcraft mother Lewis Yameh to kill his Father, aunt, and sister.

Meanwhile Tom’s mother further narrated that, after her son’s confession, the prayer woman, suspect Yamah Yango, said she was not in the mood to perform deliverance on the boy, but asked the biological mother, Alice Kollie, to take him to one Pastor Gibson in the World Bank community for deliverance purpose. According to Alice Kollie, after taking her son, Tom, to Pastor Gibson’s church, where he spend a week, upon his return home, he was given holy oil for rubbing. She however, said that suspect Yamah Yango, on January 18, 2020, informed her that the late Tom had decreased the power of the Holy oil given them by the pastor in his spiritual realm, and suggested that they enter three days of fast and prayer.

On the following day, suspect Yamah Yango, after devotion, laid Tom Yango before her prayer altar and asked his Mother, Alice Kollie, not to allow him Tom to go outside. Instead, Yamah had told Alice to sprinkle saltwater on Tom’s face and her (Alice’s) own face, as well as all over in the house in which they were been hosted by the accused.

Alice also alleged that suspect Yamah used spiritual chant to weaken her spirit and make her speechless in order to perform all kinds of spiritual things, “like the lighting of candle, putting of salt in water mixed with juice into the mouth of my son, Tom as part of a deliverance service,” Alice said.

Alice also said that Tom did not eat food for about three days, on the order of Yamah, as she said they were carrying on dry fast, as part of Tom’s deliverance process, from the power of darkness.

Alice also told reporters that on Sunday evening, Yamah Yango sent her to buy a scratch card on the road. Upon her return home, Alice saw Yamah with a stick on her prayer altar, after Yamah received the scratch card and went in her room,” the Late Tom later inform his Mother Alice that he was heavily flogged by his aunt Yamah Yango who beat him in his chest, with blood on his figures.

According to the Tom’s mother, during Monday Morning, suspect Yamah told her (Alice) to go ahead to the suspect’s business center. While getting ready to go, as ordered by Yamah, her son Tom ask her that he wanted to go along with her to the market, which she (Alice) refused, for fear that Yamah, her sister-in-law, would not agree or get angry with her.

Alice stated that, up to 6:00 p.m., Yamah had not come to join her to sell in the market, as expected. It wasn’t until Alice returned home in the evening hours, that she discovered her son, Tom, lying helpless, with Yamah moving about frantically, trying to seek help in the community.

She said when they rushed Tom to a nearby health facility, it was made known to them that Tom had died before arrival.

Alice said Yamah informed her that her son, Tom, died at the result of blood shortage, but later askes Alice not to tell her husband that prior to Tom death he was beaten by her Yamah and undergoing three days dry fast and prayer.

According to Alice, she was told by her little sister that, “the children in the yard informed her sister that suspect Yamah Yango beat on the late Tom Yango until he died.”

She then immediately disclosed to family members what exactly happen, which they all compromised and decided to carry on the burial.

However, it was discovered during the bathing of Tom’s corpse that, prior to his death, he was badly beaten, which lead to his death. Alice decided to seek the immediate intervention of the police intervention to investigate the actual cause of his death.

Tom’s father, Patrick Yanco, has also accused his sister of being the prime suspect to the death of his son and wants government prosecute her. He also condemned and termed as weak the police crime charge of “manslaughter” against the spiritual woman. He said suspect Yamah Yanco does not deserve such a charge, rather the charge of murder, stressing, “she beat my son to death and she must be charged with the crime of murder”.

Meanwhile, when contacted at the Kakata Police headquarters for reaction to the allegation level against her, suspect Yamah Yango told this reporter that she reserved all comments until her legal team can authorize her to make public statements on the matter.

Suspect Yamah is said to be at the Kakata Central Prison while facing justice at the 13th Judiciary Circuit Court in Margibi County.