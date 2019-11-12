PPCC Launches 2019/2020 Compliance Review

The Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), with support from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), over the weekend launched its compliance monitoring and review program for hundred public subsidized entities procurement activities.

The launch, which took place on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the entity’s head office in Monrovia under the theme, “Monitoring Compliance for National Development,” brought together civil society actors, representatives from the African Development, and the Auditor General of IAA.

The goal is to enhance good governance through transparency, competition, efficiency, and value for money in public procurement.

Attorney Roseline Jargbe Kowo, PCC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), told the gathering that the institution was given an important mandate, commissioned under the governing procurement laws of Liberia.

Atty. Kowo said the mandate of the PPCC has not been fully activated for over six years, adding that the Commission now wants to restore, and give a boost to Vigorous compliance monitoring and inspection.

“As per the Public Procurement and Concessions Act (PPCA) Section 5, subsections (a)(g), the PPCC’s responsibilities are to monitor and ensure compliance for all procuring and concessions granting entities, is directed at achieving the objectives of the activities and to promote best procurement practices that will foster national development,” she said.

Atty. Kowo said PPCC over the years has been doing limited monitoring and reviewing, mostly submissions from entities and quarterly reports. However, the legal responsibilities of the Commission are to fully monitor all processes, and be able to showcase empirically compliance levels of the entities.

She said to go beyond and actively engage stakeholders, tracking processes and procedures abidance, the PPCC have to take the significant steps, which include maximizing efficiency in public procurement and concession processes; obtaining best value for money for public expenditure; promoting national economic development in Liberia; promoting integrity, fairness, accountability and public confidence in the procurement and concession processes.

Atty. Kowo then assured that the entities will embrace the process, because they have the mandate not only by law, but the commitment to the state is paramount above all else.

“The PPCC cannot sit back,” she said, “and allow a fundamental statutory function to be stilted.”

“As we launch this activity, all is not rosy,” she said, “We believe that the government of Liberia should continue to support the PPCC and other transparency entities. We start not without challenges, the PPCC will need support for more compliance monitors, logistics and resources for all to achieve this important national goal.”

She added, “In the spirit of nationalism to do what is right, with God above and in consonance with the PPCA of Liberia- 5, subsections (a) (e) and (g), the PPCC hereby launches the 2019/2020 Compliance Monitoring Visitation Exercises in pursuit of national development.”

African Development Bank Senior Procurement Specialist, Daniel Osei-Boakye, said the bank believes that apart from the compliance monitoring exercise fulfillment the provision of the PPCA is one of the main channels of engaging procuring entities to assess the practical happenings in the procurement system.

Osei-Boakye said it is the conviction of the Bank that the exercise will be carried out in collaboration and candid atmosphere per the PPCC’s mandate, and the cooperation of all 100 entities involved will also be fully guaranteed since the program has mutual benefits for all the stakeholders in the public procurement sector.