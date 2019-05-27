PPCC Conducts Public Procurement Workshop for Public Officials

The Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) says it will conduct of a six-day procurement compliance workshop to convey the importance of adherence to the Public Procurement and Concessions Act (PPCA) by public officials and procuring entities. The workshop starts on Monday, May 27 and ends on June 4, 2019. It will be held at the Monrovia City Hall.

Funded by the UNDP office in Liberia, the workshop will be held on the theme, “Collaborating to Ensure PPCA’s Compliance to Enhance National Development.”

The PPCA made it imperative that public officials and procurement practitioners be knowledgeable in public procurement to ensure efficiency, effectiveness, transparency and accountable utilization of public funds in the delivery of social services and execution of development projects.

Officials invited to attend the workshop include heads of procurement committees of ministries, agencies & autonomous commissions, state owned enterprises, assistant ministers for administration and procurement directors.

The Chief Executive Officer of PPCC, Atty. Jargbe Roseline Nagbe Kowo and the Resident Representative of UNDP office in Liberia, Dr. Pa Lamin Beyai, are expected to deliver statements during the opening sessions of the workshop.