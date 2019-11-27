Polyroads West-Africa Begins 14th Military Hospital Road Pavement

South Africa-based Polyroads-West Africa has commenced paving the newly constructed roads to the 14th Military Hospital, using a significant amount of polymeric chemical products in its makeup.

To enhance the pavement of the 1-kilometer road in Schiefflin Town, Margibi County, the Edward Binyah Kesselly (EBK) Military Barracks, the product, Soiltech MK III stabilizer, a new technological chemical product used for constructing roads, is being tested on the road.

At the pavement site on Sunday, November 24, Cllr. Sylvia Tarley, who is one of the persons behind Polyroads –Liberia, said it was about time Liberians support the government in achieving its policies, particularly roads connectivity, “because the government alone cannot do it all.”

She said as a lawyer, she has a passion to always fetch things that will benefit the country.

Cllr. Tarley said that Polyroads-Liberia is a well-established construction firm that has the country at heart.

She said if the government gives them the go-ahead to do roads in the country, things will change for the better since they have quality materials that can help preserve constructed roads.

In addition to building new road networks with smart materials, the female lawyer said her company also employs local’s skill and un-skill labours in the construction of the road where they mostly pay each laborer US$10 on a daily basis.

In his intervention, Wilfred Success Hoto, director of highway maintenance at the Ministry of Public Works (MPW), said he is satisfied with the level of work being done by the company.

“If this test is proven to be good, then we are going to advise the government to embrace this new road designs and construction technologies that will speed up construction time and reduce costs, “Hoto said.

He said if the smart material product is perfect, it would help to fast-forward infrastructure development, the first criteria being the connectivity of villages to the main arterial roads.

“As for the asphalt pavements, government spent up to US$1 million just for a 1km of road, but for the new technology; we are now spending about US$300,000 for the same 1KM road,” Hoto said, adding, “We just waiting for this test to be successful then we are going to advise the government adequately.”