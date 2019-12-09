‘Political Women’ Dissociate from “Weah Step Down Campaign

…Denounce freedom out of ‘ballot box’

The Coalition of Political Parties Women in Liberia (COPPWIL) on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, distanced themselves from the December 30th “Weah Step Down Campaing.”

The women denied being in support of the planned.

COPPWIL described the removal of President George Weah through protest as illegal and unconstitutional adding that “we do not support any freedom that is out of the ballot box because it undermines the peace and security of our country.

The women told reporters at a news conference in Monrovia that the country has had a long, dark past that its citizens do not wish to be repeated.

The Council of Patriots (CoP), headed by Henry P. Costa, on November 11, 2019, communicated with Justice Minister Frank Musah Dean for protection to stage a protest requesting President Weah to step down because of a constitutional violation.

Nuwoe A. D. Scott, COPPWIL’s vice president for political Affairs, said any reason for an individual to remove an elected government without going through the ballot process or legal means is a serious threat to the security.

She said the removal of any government is not common but a process, the end of which no one can determine.

“We as women in politics think that there is no reason why we should remain quiet on such issues that will affect our children,” Madam Scott said.

She said while it is true that the government is faced with many challenges, which include the economy, they believe that the government should be given the chance to go through its six-year term.

She said if for any reason political parties disagreed with this government, they should patiently wait for 2023 to unseat them through the ballot box.

“We are victims in these processes that lead to violence,” Madam Scott said. “We are mothers, sisters, and we cannot sit back anymore and allow anybody to disturb our peace. There are some of our women who could not continue their education because the war took away their youthfulness and they became adults too early; so we are not ready to have instability now.”

She said the illegal and unpatriotic removal of a sitting leader has never brought Liberia any positive results but division and hate.

Scott urged Liberians to resolve their differences instead of creating a situation that will lead to instability of the state.

She, however, called on women in politics and the private sector to distance themselves from this ‘unconstitutional protest.’