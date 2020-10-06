Police Promises to Protect Informants

In mysterious suspected murder case

By Joaquin M. Sendolo and Abednego Davis

Police Inspector General Patrick Sudue has thrown out the challenge to the public to protect fully anyone who will provide the police with information surrounding the mysterious death of Gifty Asmah Lamah and Albert Peters, whose remains were discovered in Peters’ vehicle on Broad Street near the Catholic Sacred Heart Cathedral on October 2.

“We call on the public to remain calm as the Liberia National Police is doing everything to investigate the incident surrounding the death of the two persons. We are equally welcoming anyone who has useful information that can aid the investigation, and we will treat that information with confidentiality and the person will be fully protected,” said IG Sudue in a live press conference on Monday, October 5.

The Liberian public is keenly attentive to know circumstances of the mysterious deaths of the two ranking staffers of the Liberia Revenue Authority as fear grips people viewing how their corpses were discovered.

It can be recalled that on October 2, 2020, Albert Peters and Victoria Asmah Lamah (also known as Gifty) were found dead in a parked vehicle belonging to Peters, with Madam Lamah’s vehicle also parked nearby.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that the vehicles were brought to the scene and parked on the early morning of Friday, October 2, by a huge man, wearing a cap.

Amid disclosures by Madam Beatrice Andrews Peters, wife of Albert Peters, that her husband does not stay out late and has not slept out without her prior knowledge in the 25-year period the couple had lived together, families and the public are bewildered by the mysterious deaths of the two and the condition under which their remains were discovered.

Peters was discovered in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in underwear, with one ear cut off and some skin peeled off his body, according to His wife, while Lamah was discovered fully clothed, with even her makeup intact and with a broken neck. As a puzzled public debates the condition in which the two bodies were discovered, many have dismissed the possibility or even relevance of any extra-marital affair between the two. Moreover, expert investigators suggest that the two were murdered elsewhere and their bodies planted in Peters’ vehicle, driven up to Snapper Hill, Broad Street, and parked in front of the Roman Catholic Sacred Heart Cathedral.

Both Peters and Lamah were ranking employees of the Liberia Revenue Authority, one of Liberia’s integrity institutions, as an assistant commissioner for internal audit and a manager in the Tax Payer Services Division, respectively.

Madam Peters has also dispelled any concern of her husband and Madam Lamah having sexual relations, emphasizing that they have always treated Gifty as a daughter.

Briefing the media on October 5, 2020, Inspector General Sudue acknowledged discovering the bodies of the two LRA officials in a car and said police used the same car to take the bodies to the John F. Kennedy Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

He said they have also transferred the bodies to the St. Moses Funeral Parlor for further preservation and to conduct a rigorous investigation to establish the cause of death.

“However, considering the circumstances of the incident, anyone that has credible information to provide the police to aid the investigation can rest assured that he or she will be safe and protected, and all information provided will be treated confidentially,” Sudue promised.

The Inspector-General of Police also noted that the report from the ongoing investigation will be submitted to the Justice Ministry and, if need be, there will be another autopsy conducted to establish the facts and truth surrounding the death of the two persons.

IG Sudue also called on the public to desist from spreading rumors and falsehood to give the investigators the chance to perform their duty as unsubstantiated information spreading on social media has the propensity to distort truths and facts surrounding an incident.

While removing the bodies from the place they were uncovered, the police did not use an ambulance but the very vehicle in which they were found, something IG Sudue said was an error on the part of the police due to pressure. He, however, said the error was not egregious to destroy the evidence and therefore cannot undermine the investigation.

Sudue said police were compelled to treat the two bodies in the vehicle the way they did because there were a lot of bystanders who were photographing them, “So the only thing we could do was to use their own car to drive them to the hospital.”

However, the vehicle in question had dark tinted windows all around, which significantly protected the sight of the corpses from viewers on the outside.

“We just respected their dignity and never wanted people to treat them anyhow. This was why we did not use the ambulance but their own car that was found on the crime scene,” Sudue said, justifying the action of police.