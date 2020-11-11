Police Fire Teargas on Protesters at St. Moses Funeral Parlor

The premises of the St. Moses Funeral Parlor, located in Topoe’s Village, Gardnersville, was a scene of high tension early Tuesday, November 10, when Officers of the Liberia National Police used brute force to disperse peaceful protesters who had gathered to demand the living bodies of three young men who allegedly got drowned in Bong County.

The police officers were seen launching tear gas cannons to disperse the protesters who had insisted that they would not leave the premises of the parlor unless the missing men, who went missing since October 17, 2020, were produced.

Pandemonium also broke loose in the various neighborhoods of the Topoe’s Village community when the protesters begin running away from the police attacks to seek refuge in various homes.

It is reported that the police also pursued the protesters in the neighborhoods while at the same time firing the tear gas among the residents.

The families of the missing young men have since threatened a sustained protest at the premises of St. Moses parlor as its owner, Moses Ahousouhe is being accused of masterminding the disappearance of the men after sending them on an errand in Lower Bong County.

The three families, which include the Blamos, Boimahs, and Gbeanquios at a news conference on Monday stressed that their sons, ages 19, 31, and 32, are not dead, neither did they get drowned, as was reported, but are rather being kept to be used for ritualistic purposes by Mr. Ahoussouhe and an accomplice, Abraham Samuels, who is a senior officer at the National Security Agency (NSA).

But the early Tuesday morning protest was the second of violent engagements the police have had with protesters who are demanding the return of the boys.

The police at a recent press conference said that anyone who protests in front of the St. Moses Parlor would be arrested. However, the families, through a representative, Pastor Elijah Watson, insist that the families will continue their protest and will not rest until they see the return of their children.

The three families also frowned at the Liberia National Police for not taking Moses Ahousouhe as a prime suspect in the case, rather they deemed him a person of interest, something they termed as unfortunate.

Meanwhile, two journalists who were on the scene, Zaza Evans Ballah of Bush Chicken and Emmanuel Davies of Fortune Television, were assaulted by police and their cameras seized.