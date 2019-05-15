Pleebo, Fish Town Electrification on Course

The Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) has achieved another milestone in its drive to expand and increase access to electricity throughout the country, a release has said.

The Corporation on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, broke grounds for the electrification of the Pleebo to Fish Town Corridor, a component of the Liberia Energy Efficiency Access Project (LEEAP).

The separate groundbreaking ceremonies were held in Pleebo, Maryland County and Fish Town, River Gee County.

LEEAP is a 31.8 kilometer project jointly funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the European Union (EU) and the Government of Liberia.

At the ceremonies, LEC Project Coordinator, Henry Kimber, said the project, which will extend the existing power lines from Pleebo to Fish Town is expected to be completed by December, 2020.

The project, Kimber said will not only extend the lines, but it is going to connect homes and businesses in the two counties.

“This is long overdue; residents those counties have not had electricity for too long, but with the help of our international partners, this project is going to extend electricity to Pleebo and Fish Town,” Kimber said.

Accordingly, the project entails the construction of 66 kilovolt (unit of electrical potential equal to 1000 volts) double circuit transmission lines from Paynesville, outside Monrovia to Robert International Airport (RIA); the construction of two new substations (66/22KV and 66/33KV); the construction of medium and low voltage networks in communities along the ELWA – RIA corridor, and the Pleebo to Fish Town corridor; and the connection of 45,000 new customers.

The project, according to the release, is expected to develop the institutional capacity at the LEC, Rural Renewable Energy Agency (RREA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME).

The launch of the LEEAP in Pleebo and Fish Town signifies the LEC commitment to improve people’s livelihood through the provision of reliable and affordable electricity.