Plan Int’l Engages in Child Rights Situation Analysis

Authorities of Plan International-Liberia in collaboration with United Nations (UN), government and other developmental partners on Monday, January 14, conducted a one-day national stakeholder consultative workshop on child rights situation analysis in order to support the organization’s strategy development for the next five years.

The workshop, which was held in Monrovia, brought together over 60 participants representing stakeholders from Montserrado, Margibi and Nimba counties.

Evelyn Moorehead, Plan International-Liberia Deputy Country Director, said the institution’s five-year strategy will focus on children having access to rights and equality, specifically for girls.

Madam Moorehead said throughout the entity’s strategy for development, they will ensure that the voices of young women, girls and youth advocates are at the forefront of the work.

The five-year plan, according to her, intends to support girls to learn, lead and decide their future through partners’ supports.

At the end of the five years, Madam Moorehead said Plan International-Liberia will work closely with the government so as to achieve pillar one of the Pro-Poor Agenda that gives power to the people, and end the problems that girls face on a daily basis, including access to sexual reproductive health care, violence against women and girls, education and economic empowerment.

Sven Coppens, Plan International Coastal Sub-regional director, said report of rape in Liberia was alarming, “because of the culture of impunity, which does not justify rape and abuse against women and girls.”

Coppens called on Liberians to start doing things differently by getting rid of fear, in order to ensure that girls are free from gender-based violence, and to become agents of change in the community.

Plan International-Liberia has operated for over 40 years, and throughout their time, several situation analysis have been used to inform the content of their work.

These analyses have constantly given clear insights into the gaps and challenges in children’s well-being and development and need the attention of actors, including Plan International, whose new purpose and global strategy present exciting opportunities for their work as they intend to influence global, national and local level policies as well as practices and norms in order to promote girls and young women by means of empowerment.

The institution has adopted a new and bold ambition of promoting children’s right and equality for girls.